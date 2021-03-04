 REV – The Global Auto and Mobility Show | REV | DW | 14.12.2021

REV

REV – The Global Auto and Mobility Show

In this edition: E-scooters on the streets of India // Bengaluru going green // Enjoying the trailer lifestyle in the iconic Airstream

Watch video 26:01

Train with coal entering Cavalossim station in South Goa near Ella Mascarenhas house, 28.11.2020 by Chiara Reid

Living Planet: Goa, India's coal gateway? 04.03.2021

EVG Messerschmitt

Messerschmitt Kabinenroller 2.0 – Now electric! 07.12.2021

DR Amphibus

'Marcel le Canard' – Paris' first amphibious tourist bus 07.12.2021

CH Seres

Seres 3 – The electric SUV from China 07.12.2021

Real-life road movie: travel-trailer fans on the road in an Airstream

Travel-trailers – Glamping in an Airstream 14.12.2021

The advent of the electric two-wheeler has begun in India, where e-scooter domination seems imminent

India: Electric revolution on two wheels 14.12.2021

Electromobility is set to make traffic in Bengaluru climate-friendlier

Bengaluru: Pioneering city in e-mobility? 14.12.2021

REV – The Auto and Mobility Show

REV – The Auto and Mobility Show 07.12.2021

