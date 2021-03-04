REV – The Global Auto and Mobility Show

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In this edition: E-scooters on the streets of India // Bengaluru going green // Enjoying the trailer lifestyle in the iconic Airstream
India's Narendra Modi pledged a carbon-neutral India by 2070. But President Xi Jinping of China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, skipped attendance. US President Biden called Xi's absence a "mistake."
Tens of thousands of farmers continue to take to the streets in protest against new farm laws and vow to campaign against Prime Minister Modi's party in key state elections.
Is it possible to save the world and make money in the process? Companies claiming to be eco-friendly are often accused of greenwashing. Plus: farmers in India and Germany are up in arms; how can recycling be enhanced?
Greece has managed to partially contain wildfires that raged for days in the Athens suburbs. What remains are burned forests, thousands of people without homes and a government without a plan. DW's Barbara Wesel reports.
