Results: This is your favorite flower!

People in Europe are welcoming spring after the long cold winter. At last, the first flowers are emerging from the ground, injecting bare landscapes with color and vibrancy. There are around 250,000 species of flower in the world. And we asked: which one is your favorite?

Thanks for all the entries. The sweatshirt from the DW Uncensored Collectionfor greater freedom of speech was won by Miriam R. from Mexico. She likes Calla Lilies best. Congratulations!