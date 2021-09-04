Rescued: From Afghanistan to the US

Ahmad's escape was dramatic: He was caught up in an attack by the IS-K terrorist group at Kabul airport. Now, he's finding his feet in the United States, looking for a place to live and a livelihood, and hoping to return to work as soon as possible. He's staying with a brother in "Little Kabul," an enclave of exiled Afghans in the Californian city of Fremont, near San Francisco. The first Afghans came here in the 1980s, during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Ines Pohl and Oliver Sallet accompanied Ahmad as he took his first steps in Little Kabul.