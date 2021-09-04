 Rescued: From Afghanistan to the US | Reporter - On Location | DW | 16.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Reporter

Rescued: From Afghanistan to the US

Ahmad made it out of Afghanistan. He's now part of one of the world's largest groups of exiled Afghans, in Fremont, California. The former US Army translator was able to escape, but had to leave his family behind.

Watch video 12:30

Ahmad's escape was dramatic: He was caught up in an attack by the IS-K terrorist group at Kabul airport. Now, he's finding his feet in the United States, looking for a place to live and a livelihood, and hoping to return to work as soon as possible. He's staying with a brother in "Little Kabul," an enclave of exiled Afghans in the Californian city of Fremont, near San Francisco. The first Afghans came here in the 1980s, during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Ines Pohl and Oliver Sallet accompanied Ahmad as he took his first steps in Little Kabul.

More in the Media Center

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Emergency aid: Help after the earthquake in Haiti 04.09.2021

Flüchtlingshelferin Sabah Hamed auf der Halbinsel Ceuta, Rechte: DW / Norman Striegel.

Stuck in Ceuta: Refugees on EU's doorstep 28.08.2021

Rennrollstuhlfahrer Alhassane Baldé, der für Deutschland bei den Paralympics in Tokio startet.

Racing wheelchairs at the Paralympics 21.08.2021

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Beats 'n' Bibles – The clerical rebels 14.08.2021

More from Reporter - RSS-Feed (english)

Maryam Hotak, Journalistin in Kabul.

Afghanistan: Kabul under the Taliban 30.10.2021

Mir Urfi, eine Rechtsanwältin in der Stadt Srinagar im indischen Teil Kaschmirs, die sich vor allem um Menschenrechtsfälle kümmert. Es sind Standbilder aus dem 'Reporter' vom 23.10.21. Copyright DW/S. Ahmad.

Advocate fights for rights in India-administered Kashmir 23.10.2021

21.04.2015 * File photo of suitcases that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination, displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. A 93-year-old former bookkeeper at Auschwitz goes on trial in Germany April 21, 2015, accused by prosecutors of being an accessory in the murder of 300,000 people, even though he was not involved in any actual killing at the notorious Nazi death camp. The trial of Oskar Groening, who was 21 and by his own admission an enthusiastic Nazi when he was sent to Auschwitz in 1942, may turn out to be one of the last big Holocaust trials because so few Nazis suspected of committing crimes during World War Two are still alive. Groening's job at Auschwitz was to collect the belongings of deportees after they had arrived at the camp by train and had been put through a selection process that resulted in many being sent directly to the gas chambers. He was responsible for inspecting their luggage, removing and counting any bank notes that were inside, and ensuring they were sent on to SS offices in Berlin, where they helped to fund the Nazi war effort. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Young Germans visit Auschwitz 09.10.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves during an election campaign event of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Dortmund, western Germany, on August 12, 2017. - German Chancellor Angela Merkel returns from holiday to begin six weeks of campaigning for her CDU party in Dortmund, leading up to September 24 parliamentary elections. (Photo by PATRIK STOLLARZ / AFP)

Farewell, Frau Merkel 25.09.2021

More from Reporter

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Under the Volcano - The Eruption on the Island of La Palma 06.11.2021

Unternehmer Dirk Gratzel, der bis zu seinem Lebensenden seine persönliche CO2-Bilanz auf null bringen will. Aufgenommen in der Zeche Polsum, eine alte Industriebrache, die Dirk Gratzel auf eigene Kosten renaturiert. ***Juli 2021

One businessman's road to carbon neutrality 02.10.2021

10.9.2021, Deutschland die beiden Politiker Wiebke Winter (CDU) (Foto von: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance) und Kassem Taher Saleh (Grüne) (foot von imago images/Sven Ellger)

Reporter - German election: Rejuvenating politics 18.09.2021

Es zeigt Jorge Roldan, der als Helfer bei den Aufräumungsarbeiten nach den Anschlägen vom 11.9.01 in New York beteiligt war. Die Rechte liegen komplett bei der DW.

9/11: The forgotten heroes of Ground Zero 11.09.2021

Read also

(Ahmad Mugaber), Geflüchteter aus Afghanistan unterwegs in einer Maschine der US Air Force, die ihn und andere aus Kabul ausfliegt.

Rescued: From Afghanistan to the US 14.10.2021

Ahmad made it out of Afghanistan. He's now part of one of the world's largest groups of exiled Afghans, in Fremont, California. The former US Army translator was able to escape, but had to leave his family behind.

Usbekistan Termez | Truck drivers with potatoes imported from Aghanistan near the Uzbek city of Termez.

Afghan refugees in Uzbekistan live in uncertainty, facing deportation 03.11.2021

Rights groups say hundreds of Afghans fled to neighboring Uzbekistan to escape the Taliban. But, without official refugee status in the Central Asian country, they are vulnerable and could face deportation.

Ortskräfte aus Afghanistan gehen am frühen Morgen auf dem Gelände der DRK-Flüchtlingshilfe in der Erstaufnahmeeinrichtung zu ihrer Unterkunft. Gegen 4:30 Uhr am frühen Morgen sind zwei Busse vom Flughafen in Frankfurt am Main mit knapp 60 Ortskräften aus Afghanistan hier an der Zentralen Ausländerbehörde Brandenburgs angekommen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Afghans evacuated to Germany face legal uncertainty 21.10.2021

After their dangerous evacuation from Kabul, many Afghans in Germany are struggling with bureaucratic hurdles. It has left many frustrated.

January 15, 2019 - Afghanistan - Soldiers attached to the 101st Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade from the 1034th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Iowa National Guard and 10th Mountain, 2-14 Infantry Battalion, Ghost Forward Support Company load onto a Chinook helicopter to head out and execute missions across the Combined Joint Operations Area- Afghanistan Afghanistan PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAz03_ 20190115_sha_z03_028 Copyright: xU.S.xxArmyx

How the US invasion changed Afghanistan 06.10.2021

Twenty years ago, the US-led allied forces went into Afghanistan and toppled the Taliban's hard-line Islamic regime. Twenty years later, the militants are back in power, but is Afghanistan the same country?