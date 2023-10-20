  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
PoliticsUnited States of America

Republicans drop Trump ally Jim Jordan as speaker nominee

October 20, 2023

Jim Jordan, a hardline conservative, is considered to be a close ally of former President Donald Trump. The Republican party is set to start the process over with a new candidate on Monday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XppG
Jim Jordan speaking to reporters
Jim Jordan spoke to reporters after the secret ballotImage: J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo/picture alliance

US conservative member of the House of Representatives Jim Jordan lost a secret ballot on Friday to remain the Republican nominee for speaker.

Jordan was defeated by 25 colleagues from his own party who joined every Democrat to vote down his bid for speaker for the third time in four days — despite Jordan having the support of former President Trump.

"We need to come together and figure out who our speaker is going to be," Jordan told reporters after the meeting.

"I'm going to work as hard as I can to help that individual so that we can go help the American people. And I'm also going to get back to work."

Republicans will start the process over on Monday, House majority leader Steve Scalise said.

17 days of chaos

Following a rebellion by a small faction of Republican right-wingers, Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker —  but no candidate has mustered the necessary votes as his replacement in the 17 days since.

The failure to elect Jordan as speaker deepens the divisions within the Republican party and extends the paralysis of Congress at a critical time.

On Friday, President Biden requested a miltary package for Ukraine and Israel totaling $106 billion (€100 million) — but nothing can pass until a speaker is elected.

"We're in a very bad place right now," McCarthy admitted after the latest setback.

mds/zc/jcg (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Dark clouds roll past the US Capitol

US government shutdowns: A chronology

US government shutdowns: A chronology

President Joe Biden's government is facing a shutdown if the Republican Congress doesn't approve the budget for the coming fiscal year. DW looks at how shutdowns started, when they became partisan and how much they cost.
PoliticsSeptember 28, 20239 images