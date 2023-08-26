  1. Skip to content
Mediterranean mission - Civil sea rescue of refugees

August 26, 2023

Rescue mission on the Mediterranean: Every year, thousands of people fleeing violence and hunger leave their homelands, only to perish in the Mediterranean. The crew of the rescue ship ‘Humanity 1’ is saving as many as they can.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VbSU

In 2022 some 160 thousand refugees and migrants crossed the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. A further 2,439 are listed as dead or missing, although the real figure is likely higher. This year too, a similar number are making their way northward in search of a better life. The German rescue ship ‘Humanity 1’ and its international crew ply the Mediterranean to rescue drowning refugees. Again and again they encounter dangerously overloaded boats on the verge of sinking. During rescues, every movement must be precise, so intensive training is vital. DW reporter Anupam Deb Kanunjna was aboard the 'Humanity 1' for two weeks and observed the crew during drills and rescue operations.

About the show

Reporter — On Location

Reporter — On Location

DW's on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

