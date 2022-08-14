Reporter - Afghanistan: A Land of Different Truths

Dr. Roshanak used to be a parliamentary deputy and always worked to maintain cordial relations with the Taliban. When the US-led war in Afghanistan reached her village, she left politics. Now she’s accepted an offer to work for the Taliban’s provincial authority. In the capital Kabul, our reporters meet Aisha, who used to work for the UN and dreamed of a career as a political reporter. She lost her job and had to quit university. Aisha now feels like a prisoner in her own home. A report by Sandra Petersmann and Stefan Czimmek