 Renault boss Carlos Ghosn 'resigns' | News | DW | 24.01.2019

News

Renault boss Carlos Ghosn 'resigns'

The board of the French carmaker is set to announce a replacement for CEO Carlos Ghosn later on Thursday. Ghosn is in jail in Japan on fraud and breach of trust charges.

Carlos Ghosn (Reuters/P. Wojazer)

Jailed Renault boss Carlos Ghosn has stepped down as the French carmaker's chief executive, according to reports Thursday.

"Carlos Ghosn just resigned last night," French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Renault sources also confirmed the move, according to German news agency DPA.

Ghosn's removal from Renault had been expected after Le Maire demanded his resignation. The French government owns a 15 percent stake in the company.

Renault's supervisory board is meeting later on Thursday to decide on a replacement.

Fall from grace

Before he was detained in November, the 64-year-old served as a top executive at Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi. He was considered a key figure in establishing and then maintaining the alliance.

Ghosn's resignation from Renault could help ease tensions that emerged between Renault and Nissan following his arrest in Japan for alleged financial misconduct.

Japanese authorities accused Ghosn of understating his salary at Nissan by 5 billion yen (€40 million, $44 million) from 2011 to 2015. He denies any wrongdoing.

Nissan and Mitsubishi fired him as chairman shortly after his arrest.

Watch video 01:33
Now live
01:33 mins.

Top car executive Carlos Ghosn on trial in Tokyo: how did he get there?

amp/rt (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

