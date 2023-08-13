Refugee offers online job training to women in Afghanistan

Human RightsAfghanistanRefugee offers online job training to women in AfghanistanTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsAfghanistanGrzegorz Szymanowski2 hours ago2 hours agoFrahnaz Mohammadi managed to flee to Germany and wants to help those left behind. She runs online customer relations training courses to help women find remote work from their homes and circumvent the Taliban's restrictions.https://p.dw.com/p/4VCmzAdvertisement