 Rediscover East Germany′s top fashion magazine, ′Sibylle′ | Lifestyle | DW | 14.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Rediscover East Germany's top fashion magazine, 'Sibylle'

An exhibition in Berlin showcases "Sibylle," an East German fashion and culture magazine that for decades offered women in the communist state more than dress patterns.

  • Woman in purple dress on the cover of Sibylle magazine (Willi Altendorf)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    Fashion for the working woman

    Known as the "East German Vogue," the fashion magazine "Sibylle" was characterized at its beginnings by covers with strong contrasting colors. The idea of the bimonthly publication was to promote feminine elegance and fashion without any political references. But by the late 1960s and in the 1980s, the magazine was not always conform to the values of the German Democratic Republic (GDR).

  • A black-and-white photo of a model in Sibylle magazine (Günter Rössler)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    Templates for fashion

    The photos from the early 1960s usually featured models in static poses, shot in studio. The designs featured in the magazine could not be bought in East Germany. Instead, it provided sewing patterns for the clothes, allowing women to reproduce the blouses and skirts themselves. In West Germany, the magazine "Burda," based on this concept as well, had already gained popularity in the 1950s.

  • A black-and-white photo of a woman waiting in a subway station (Günter Rössler)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    Out of the studio

    The style of the magazine changed in 1962 with photographer Arno Fischer, who was a professor at the Art Academy in Berlin-Weissensee. Models were photographed in more natural, everyday contexts, shown for instance walking around the streets of Berlin — or, as here above, sitting on a bench of a U-Bahn station.

  • A model in front of a house with different bird cages (Günter Rössler)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    Fashion from the East

    Fashion photography and everyday photographic observations were increasingly combined in the magazine through a growing number of features from Eastern Europe. Moscow played a major role as a "fashion metropolis."

  • A article from Sibylle magazine with pictures of a woman wearing a construction helmet (Jochen Moll)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    'Today's women'

    In the 1970s, when economic success failed to materialize, the mood started changing in East Germany. The magazine featured more prominently the GDR's workers' culture in its pages. Western fashion publications were no longer an inspiration to follow. The models' graceful poses of the early years of "Sibylle" were replaced by photos of women at work, contributing to building a new society.

  • black-and-white photos in Sibylle magazine (Roger Melis)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    Work clothes turned into casual fashion

    "These two overalls are conceived as simple leisurewear. The design on the left features casual details, such as quilted pockets with inlaid creases, underarm flaps and a tunnel belt." These pages of "Sibylle" are from 1977. The model on the right wears overalls designed by the GDR Fashion Institute.

  • Black-and-white photo of model in lake (OSTKREUZ/Ute Mahler)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    Fresh looks

    The East German economy did not pick up afterwards, but the early 1980s were nevertheless good years for "Sibylle," which offered with its aesthetic photos a welcome distraction to its readers. The works by photographer Ute Mahler notably focused more on individualized style than fashion.

  • A model looking over her shoulder (Ulrich Wüst)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    Staying cool

    The aesthetics of the magazine noticeably changed in the 1980s, with the models radiating provocative coolness and adopting increasingly distanced poses. International trends, such as the English model Twiggy or outfits inspired by hippie and pop culture, were once again influential.

  • Cover of Sibylle magazine in 1986 (Joane-Bettina Schäfer)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    The end after the fall of the Berlin Wall

    This 1986 edition of the magazine promised new colors and forms in fashion; in politics, those new forms would come a few years later. The Berlin Wall came down in the fall of 1989, and there were also political conflicts within the magazine's editorial department. In reunified Germany, "Sibylle" lost its exotic status and went bankrupt in 1995.

    Author: Gaby Reucher (eg)


  • Woman in purple dress on the cover of Sibylle magazine (Willi Altendorf)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    Fashion for the working woman

    Known as the "East German Vogue," the fashion magazine "Sibylle" was characterized at its beginnings by covers with strong contrasting colors. The idea of the bimonthly publication was to promote feminine elegance and fashion without any political references. But by the late 1960s and in the 1980s, the magazine was not always conform to the values of the German Democratic Republic (GDR).

  • A black-and-white photo of a model in Sibylle magazine (Günter Rössler)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    Templates for fashion

    The photos from the early 1960s usually featured models in static poses, shot in studio. The designs featured in the magazine could not be bought in East Germany. Instead, it provided sewing patterns for the clothes, allowing women to reproduce the blouses and skirts themselves. In West Germany, the magazine "Burda," based on this concept as well, had already gained popularity in the 1950s.

  • A black-and-white photo of a woman waiting in a subway station (Günter Rössler)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    Out of the studio

    The style of the magazine changed in 1962 with photographer Arno Fischer, who was a professor at the Art Academy in Berlin-Weissensee. Models were photographed in more natural, everyday contexts, shown for instance walking around the streets of Berlin — or, as here above, sitting on a bench of a U-Bahn station.

  • A model in front of a house with different bird cages (Günter Rössler)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    Fashion from the East

    Fashion photography and everyday photographic observations were increasingly combined in the magazine through a growing number of features from Eastern Europe. Moscow played a major role as a "fashion metropolis."

  • A article from Sibylle magazine with pictures of a woman wearing a construction helmet (Jochen Moll)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    'Today's women'

    In the 1970s, when economic success failed to materialize, the mood started changing in East Germany. The magazine featured more prominently the GDR's workers' culture in its pages. Western fashion publications were no longer an inspiration to follow. The models' graceful poses of the early years of "Sibylle" were replaced by photos of women at work, contributing to building a new society.

  • black-and-white photos in Sibylle magazine (Roger Melis)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    Work clothes turned into casual fashion

    "These two overalls are conceived as simple leisurewear. The design on the left features casual details, such as quilted pockets with inlaid creases, underarm flaps and a tunnel belt." These pages of "Sibylle" are from 1977. The model on the right wears overalls designed by the GDR Fashion Institute.

  • Black-and-white photo of model in lake (OSTKREUZ/Ute Mahler)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    Fresh looks

    The East German economy did not pick up afterwards, but the early 1980s were nevertheless good years for "Sibylle," which offered with its aesthetic photos a welcome distraction to its readers. The works by photographer Ute Mahler notably focused more on individualized style than fashion.

  • A model looking over her shoulder (Ulrich Wüst)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    Staying cool

    The aesthetics of the magazine noticeably changed in the 1980s, with the models radiating provocative coolness and adopting increasingly distanced poses. International trends, such as the English model Twiggy or outfits inspired by hippie and pop culture, were once again influential.

  • Cover of Sibylle magazine in 1986 (Joane-Bettina Schäfer)

    'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

    The end after the fall of the Berlin Wall

    This 1986 edition of the magazine promised new colors and forms in fashion; in politics, those new forms would come a few years later. The Berlin Wall came down in the fall of 1989, and there were also political conflicts within the magazine's editorial department. In reunified Germany, "Sibylle" lost its exotic status and went bankrupt in 1995.

    Author: Gaby Reucher (eg)


Sibylle magazine, founded in 1956 and named after the first editor-in-chief, Sibylle Gerstner, is celebrated in a traveling exhibition that is currently showing at the Willy Brandt Haus in Berlin until August 25, 2019. The focus is on 13 influential photographers who have shaped the magazine, including Sibylle Bergemann, Arno Fischer and Ute Mahler.

Showcasing East Germany's best photographers

When working for Sibylle in the 1960s, Arno Fischer brought the models out of the studios and onto the streets of Berlin.

But Sibylle Bergemann, who later co-founded the Ostkreuz photographers agency, put her stamp on the magazine in the 1980s with her staunch aesthetic and sometimes melancholy images, such as one of a woman with a long black dress in front of a chalk-painted wall.

Another longtime Sibylle photographer on show is Ute Mahler, whose pictures worked with individual aesthetics.

"It was about style, taste and encouraging individuality," Mahler remembers, adding that the country's best photographers worked for the magazine over the years, well-known for their signature portraits, reports, essay series and landscape photography.

photo of woman sitting at a table and smoking (Günter Rössler)

Lounging in a cafe in Budapest in 1974

DIY fashion

Instead of posing between lions and elephants in faraway countries, the models would present East German fashion at subway stations, in pubs or at work, both in the GDR and locations in Eastern European states.

The fashion was not for sale, however; Sibylle provided patterns allowing women to sew the blouses, skirts and dresses.

With 40 pages filled with fashion, travel stories, portraits of artists and other culture events with a special focus on young people, from 1956 to 1995, Sibylle hit the newsstandsevery two months. In its heyday, the magazine's circulation topped 200,000 copies, contributing significantly to the image of women in East Germany at the time, as well as reflecting social conditions in the communist country.

Censorship creeps in

By the mid-60s, the governing Socialist Unity Party of Germany blamed the country's weak economic performance on enemy ideology, spelling an end to the tolerant attitude toward a magazine seen as the mouthpiece of the country's more rebellious youth. Women were presented wearing worker-style fashion in shiny, bright colors designed to symbolize a healthy economy in the socialist country that described itself as the workers' and peasants' state.

pages from magazine Sibylle that show a female enginner (Jochen Moll)

The East German working woman was featured in many articles over the years

In the early 1980s, the GDR's economic and political stagnation led to a time of social change. The magazine began showcasing ambitious artistic photography with a less conventional focus, giving readers a respite from their everyday lives.

The last issue in 1989, a time of major upheaval in East Germany that culminated in the fall of the Berlin Wall, marked a turning point. The series, entitled "Handschriften" (hand writing), showed fashion by East German designers who had just presented their collections at a fair on the other side of the Wall, in West Berlin — symbolically placing the models in front of crumbling old walls.

A West German company bought Sibylle, which secured the magazine's existence for a while without, however, building on the success it once had in East Germany. The magazine finally folded for financial reasons in early 1995.

  • Man working on his Trabi with the hood open (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    Trabant Meeting: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle

    The Trabi — as popular as ever

    It was the dream of many East Germans, and the butt of many jokes in the West: The Trabant, or Trabi for short. Trabis were the most popular cars in the GDR, and today they have fans all over Germany and beyond. Hundreds of them gathered at the 25th International Trabi Meeting in the eastern German town of Anklam.

  • Man pulls a Trabi by a rope (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    Trabant Meeting: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle

    Crazy competitions

    More than 800 cars from Germany, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Denmark, the Netherlands, France, Italy and Norway were registered to participate in the five-day convention that ends on Sunday. On the list of events: Engine throwing and pulling a Trabant through an obstacle course. The car's name means "satellite" or "companion" in German.

  • Men in old GDR suits drink beer at the Trabi convention (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    Trabant Meeting: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle

    Cheers to the Trabi!

    But not everyone sought such strenuous activities, like these gentlemen celebrating Father's Day in retro suits. In the former GDR, receiving a Trabi was a reason to celebrate as well. If you wanted a car in the country where supply of pretty much anything was chronically tight, you had to sign up on a list and be patient. A waiting-time of more than ten years wasn't unusual.

  • Turquois Trabi at the Trabi meet-up in Anklam (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    Trabant Meeting: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle

    'Spark plug with a roof'

    Trabi enthusiasts take good care of their cars, like this Trabant 600. And original owners in the former GDR also had to treat their automobiles with kid gloves. Spare parts were extremely hard to come by and construction quality was poor, with the body of the car made of duroplast, a hard plastic made from recycled cotton waste.

  • A group of people celebrating in and on an orange Trabi convertible (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    Trabant Meeting: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle

    Don't forget to fill up!

    When you finally received your Trabant, you couldn't drive around as carefree as these guys at the Anklam convention. You had to keep track of how much gas was still in the tank — regular Trabis didn't have a fuel gauge. The only sign that the car was running out of fuel was when the engine started sputtering. That was the driver's cue to find a gas station, and fast.

  • Firefighter Trabi at the Trabi meet-up in Anklam (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    Trabant Meeting: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle

    Versatile vehicle

    The meeting in Anklam isn't just host to regular Trabis. The iconic car was turned into this firefighter version by Trabant enthusiasts themselves. No word on whether it has ever been used in an actual emergency.

  • A police Trabi (picture-alliance/dpa/Polizeidirektion Görlitz)

    Trabant Meeting: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle

    April fools'

    The convention isn't the only place you can spot unusual Trabis. On April 1, 2018, police in the eastern-German city of Görlitz presented this Trabant 601 as part of their new fleet. Excited Trabant fans, however, were soon disappointed when it turned out the cute crime fighter was nothing but an April Fools' joke.

  • Trabi convertible on the Kurfürstendamm in Berlin (Imago Images/S. Zeitz)

    Trabant Meeting: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle

    Exotic colors

    This Trabi convertible on the other hand is real. What would you call the color — Panama-green or Capri-green perhaps? While the Trabant was built in the GDR, which famously restricted where its residents could travel, the names of the nuances it came in were rather exotic. In addition to the greens, you could also get the car in Bali-yellow or Persian-orange, for example.

  • A Trabant limo in Berlin (Imago Images/F. Sorge)

    Trabant Meeting: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle

    Luxury Trabi

    The Trabant wasn't exactly known for its comfort. Passengers in the backseat had very little room. That's different in this deluxe version. For friends of the cult car, it's the best of both worlds: They can revel in nostalgia while also stretching out their legs. A Trabi dream come true!

    Author: Carla Bleiker


DW recommends

Stasi's pervasive footprint across two Berlins revealed

In the former prison where the East German secret police locked up dissidents, a museum has painstakingly mapped the vast web of locations through which the Stasi carried out social control — and planned coups. (11.06.2019)  

Dangerous escape: Fleeing the GDR through Bulgaria

In Bulgaria, parts of the former Eastern Bloc barrier are still standing, now weathered and overgrown. It was here that East Berliner Hendrik Voigtländer tried to escape to the West — but it didn't end well. (11.04.2019)  

'Totally East': tragicomic photos of everyday life in former East Germany

Run-down façades, punks and ordinary workers: An exhibition in Berlin shows the works of Harald Hauswald, who simply wanted to document everyday life — without knowing that the Berlin Wall would one day come down. (16.02.2018)  

Berlin 'resurrects' its controversial Palace of the Republic

Many Germans still remember Berlin's demolished Palace of the Republic, but the draft for a new East German constitution from 1990 is widely forgotten. An art event revisits the symbolic charge of the two phantoms. (07.03.2019)  

'Balloon' depicts miraculous escape from the GDR

The true story of two families' spectacular escape from East Germany during the Cold War, "Balloon" is a big screen adventure set on the border of a divided nation. DW looks at other acrobatic attempts to flee the GDR. (27.09.2018)  

Deutschland 86: Spy drama rebooted, braced for communism's collapse

The German drama series Deutschland 83, which gained a global cult following, returns for a new season set three years later. Undercover spy Martin Rauch, who's been banished to Africa, is called back to the field. (19.10.2018)  

Beyond the Wall: East Berlin's many faces explored in exhibition

East Berlin was the center of power in communist East Germany, but it was also a city where subversive currents thrived. The exhibition "East Berlin. Half a Capital" looks at everyday life in the 1970s and 80s. (10.05.2019)  

'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine

It was the most famous fashion magazine in the GDR. An exhibition in Berlin shows how the imagery in "Sibylle" subtly reflected the evolution of the political system until it failed in 1989. (14.06.2019)  

Trabant Meeting: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle

For the 25th International Trabant Meeting, fans of the cult car traveled to Germany from all across Europe. Time for DW to take a closer look at the former GDR's most popular ride! (31.05.2019)  

GDR movie posters: Creative freedom past the censors

A comprehensive collection of movie posters created in East Germany from 1945 to 1990 shows that graphic designers in the former East Germany retained greater creative freedom than those in the West. (28.05.2018)  

Related content

Berlin Willy-Brandt-Haus | Ausstellung: DDR Frauenzeitschrift Sibylle

'Sibylle': the East German version of 'Vogue' magazine 14.06.2019

It was the most famous fashion magazine in the GDR. An exhibition in Berlin shows how the imagery in "Sibylle" subtly reflected the evolution of the political system until it failed in 1989.

Ausstellung im C/O Berlin Food for the Eyes

Feast for the eyes: Food photography on show in Berlin 07.06.2019

Featuring works from Cindy Sherman, Wolfgang Tillmans, Nan Goldin and many more, a new exhibition at C/O Berlin, "Food for the Eyes. The Story of Food in Photography," celebrates the idea that we are what we eat.

Ausstellung Stasi in Berlin - Überwachung und Repression in Ost und West

Stasi's pervasive footprint across two Berlins revealed 11.06.2019

In the former prison where the East German secret police locked up dissidents, a museum has painstakingly mapped the vast web of locations through which the Stasi carried out social control — and planned coups.

Advertisement
A film still from GODZILLA II KING OF THE MONSTERS shows godzilla battling a snake-like creature (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' delivers creatures and destruction galore

The latest film about the dinosaur-like destroyer uses a winning forumla that harkens back to older Godzilla films. While smashing and dashing the world around him, the Japanese monster has symbolized different things.  

Anne Frank Portrait (Anne Frank Haus Amsterdam )

Anne Frank's incomplete novel 'Dear Kitty' published

The Jewish girl who became posthumously famous with her diary also hoped to publish a novel. The unfinished work of the Holocaust victim — who would have turned 90 on June 12 — has been released in German.  

US free jazz alto saxophone player Marshall Allen (moers festival)

How the Moers Festival became a celebration of avant-garde change

The organizers and musicians of the renowned Moers Festival are committed to promoting and exploring new soundscapes. Here's how the avant-garde music festival in the small town became legendary.  

Aerial view of Helgoland with the island Düne (picture-alliance/dpa/Vidcom)

10 reasons to visit Heligoland

50 kilometers (31 mi) off the German North Sea coast you will find the tiny archipelago of Heligoland. No cars, not even bicycles — no noise, just good air. A square kilometer of island bliss between sky and sea.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  