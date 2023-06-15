  1. Skip to content
The years 2023 to 2027 are likely to be the warmest on record as heat trapping greenhouse gases and El Nino drive up temperatures. The UN's World Meteorological Organization has warned that there is a 66% likelihood that global temperatures will be more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for at least one year. The 2016 Paris Agreement set a goal of limiting the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

A family driving through receding floodwaters

Ukraine updates: Russia blocking Kherson flood aid, UN says

Conflicts21 minutes ago
Africa

A group of basketball players do exercises at a training center as their coach watches on

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

Sports19 hours ago7 images
Asia

China, Shanghai | Fußgängerinnen schützen sich mit einem Schirm gegen die Sonne

Record-breaking heat in Asia

Record-breaking heat in Asia

Climate15 hours ago7 images
Germany

DW Director General Peter Limbourg at the closing session of the Global Media Forum in Bonn, 2022.

DW's Global Media Forum aims to overcome divisions

DW's Global Media Forum aims to overcome divisions

Media16 hours ago
Europe

Alexei Navalny in Vladimir, Russia

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 more years in prison

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 more years in prison

Politics11 hours ago
Middle East

A photo collage of the 10 Bahai women executed by Iranian authorities in 1983 because of their faith

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

SocietyJune 17, 2023
Latin America

Flamengo fan facing backward with his hand in his mouth

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

SoccerJune 16, 2023
