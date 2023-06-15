Record-breaking heat in Asia

The years 2023 to 2027 are likely to be the warmest on record as heat trapping greenhouse gases and El Nino drive up temperatures. The UN's World Meteorological Organization has warned that there is a 66% likelihood that global temperatures will be more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for at least one year. The 2016 Paris Agreement set a goal of limiting the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.