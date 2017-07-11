Real estate heir Robert Durst found guilty of murdering best friend

New York real estate heir Robert Durst was found guilty of first degree murder on Friday by a jury in Los Angeles.

The multimillionaire was accused of shooting and killing his best friend, Susan Berman, at her home in Los Angeles in 2000.

Durst is also suspected of two other murders that have taken place over the past 39 years — including his wife and a former neighbor.

The 78-year-old was the subject of the 2015 HBO documentary series "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst." In the final episode of the series, Durst is heard telling himself "Killed them all, of course..." on a microphone that he did not realize was still on.

He was arrested in 2015 just hours before the final episode aired.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.