In addition to acting, Raquel Welch was a singer and dancerImage: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CDG
FilmUnited States of America

Raquel Welch: Hollywood star dies at the age of 82

14 minutes ago

The US actor became a worldwide sex symbol after appearing in a deerskin bikini in "One Million Years BC" in the 1960s. Her manager said she died peacefully after "a brief illness."

https://p.dw.com/p/4NXiL

American actor Raquel Welch who skyrocketed to fame as an international sex symbol following an appearance in a deerskin bikini in the film "One Million Years BC" passed away Wednesday at the age of 82, her manager said.

Though she had but a few lines of dialogue, images of her in the bikini made her an internationally renowned pin-up.

Welch was born in Chicago in 1940.

The career of Raquel Welch

Welch starred in over 30 films including "Fantastic Voyage" and "The Three Musketeers," and worked with Hollywood legends including James Stewart, Frank Sinatra, John Huston and Burt Reynolds.

She began her career with brief parts in minor films, including the 1964 musical feature "Roustabout" starring Elvis Presley.

In her 2010 autobiography, Beyond the Cleavage, she wrote that "all else would be eclipsed by this bigger-than-life sex symbol."

She appeared in 50 television shows in a career that spanned half a century.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

ar/rs (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Destroyed apartments in Dnipro after a Russian missile strike

Ukraine: Life after the tragedy of Dnipro

Politics9 hours ago
