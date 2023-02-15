Raquel Welch: Hollywood star dies at the age of 82

The US actor became a worldwide sex symbol after appearing in a deerskin bikini in "One Million Years BC" in the 1960s. Her manager said she died peacefully after "a brief illness."

Though she had but a few lines of dialogue, images of her in the bikini made her an internationally renowned pin-up.

Welch was born in Chicago in 1940.

The career of Raquel Welch

Welch starred in over 30 films including "Fantastic Voyage" and "The Three Musketeers," and worked with Hollywood legends including James Stewart, Frank Sinatra, John Huston and Burt Reynolds.

She began her career with brief parts in minor films, including the 1964 musical feature "Roustabout" starring Elvis Presley.

In her 2010 autobiography, Beyond the Cleavage, she wrote that "all else would be eclipsed by this bigger-than-life sex symbol."

She appeared in 50 television shows in a career that spanned half a century.

