  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Iran protests
China
FIFA World Cup
Goncalo Ramos puts his fingers towards his lips in celebration after scoring for Portugal
Image: Tom Weller/dpa/picture alliance
SoccerPortugal

Ramos leaves Ronaldo in shade as Portugal find fluency

Matt Pearson
8 minutes ago

Goncalo Ramos only made his Portugal debut in September, but on Tuesday he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo. Ramos repaid his coach's faith by scoring the first hat-trick of the World Cup, with the senior man watching on.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KZTY

Portugal's striker has always had the ability to make it all about him. But, on Tuesday, that applied to Goncalo Ramos and not Cristiano Ronaldo, as the young Portuguese forward vindicated his coach's decision to drop the country's greatest ever player with a hat-trick in Portugal's 5-1 win over Switzerland. "I don't know what to say. This is a dream come true," said Ramos after the game.

Ahead of the final last-16 clash, all the talk was of Fernando Santos' decision to drop 37-year-old Ronaldo to the bench. By the end, it was all about Ramos and the odd word about a man who predates even Ronaldo, after 39-year-old Pepe powered home the second with his head.

Pepe celebrates a goal for Portugal against Switzerland at the World Cup
Pepe became the second oldest player to score at a World Cup finals, after Roger MillaImage: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

As emphatic as Pepe's finish was, it didn't come close to the sheer velocity of Ramos' opener. Taking the ball with a man on his back, the 21-year-old from Benfica thundered into the top corner of the near post, with Yann Sommer wearing the expression of a man whose lunch had been swiped from under his nose without him noticing.

New-found energy

Portugal, who have lacked cohesion for most of the tournament, suddenly looked alive. Ramos' movement, energy and confidence testing Sommer and bringing more out of Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and the rest of the supporting cast.

Ramos' second came largely as a result of that movement, with the striker darting across his marker to meet Diogo Dalot's low cross and poke past Sommer.

As they had after Pepe's goal, all the cameras turned quickly towards Ronaldo who grinned, clapped and celebrated with his fellow substitutes. Even the man who criticized his most recent club so openly he was sacked could not begrudge his compatriot's recognition for a brilliant display. Well, as far as we can tell.

Cristiano Ronaldo sits among the substitutes for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo (center) saw his replacement score a hat-trickImage: Tom Weller/dpa/picture alliance

It got better. Raphael Guerreiro stroked home at the end of an excellent team move involving Ramos and Felix early in the second half to make his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Manuel Akanji's header the scantest of consolations. Ramos' third, a deft dink after another flowing move, was anything but meaningless. 

Still time for Ronaldo 

Rafael Leao's brilliant sixth was another demonstration of the ease with which Portugal dismantled a usually stubborn Swiss side with fluidity that just isn't possible with Ronaldo as the focal point. It's the same problem he faced at Manchester United. Time catches up with everyone eventually.

When he replaced Ramos with less than 20 minutes left it was hard to escape the feeling that, in a broader sense, that was the wrong way round. Portugal will now face Morocco in the quarterfinals, after they beat Spain earlier in the day.

If things go well, it will be the first of three more games for Santos' side in the 2022 World Cup. "Ronaldo is our team leader, he is our captain," added Ramos. "Whether I play again next time is for others to decide,"

It's hard to see how the coach leaves him out on Saturday but, regardless of age or his place in the pecking order, it's not quite so hard to imagine Ronaldo having the final word. 

Edited by: Kate Hairsine

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A protestor holds a portrait of Jina Mahsa Amini

Jina Mahsa Amini: The face of Iran's protests

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An electrical engineer inside a workroom

Africa faces hurdles to energy transition

Africa faces hurdles to energy transition

BusinessDecember 5, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Men hold signs with fists on them

Indonesia's criminal code bans more than premarital sex

Indonesia's criminal code bans more than premarital sex

Rule of Law6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

Health11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Science5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Mummy's mouth with golden amulette in its mouth and dirt and sand all around.

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

CultureDecember 2, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

An orangutan sits in a tree

UN biodiversity summit hopes to halt rapid nature decline

UN biodiversity summit hopes to halt rapid nature decline

Nature and Environment53 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage