India: Rahul Gandhi stopped by police in Manipur

The opposition leader was on his way to the northeastern state of Manipur, where clashes between ethnic groups broke out in May. Police warned that the highway Gandhi's convoy was traveling along was at risk of attack.

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was stopped by local police on Thursday while he was on his way to visit the violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur.

Reports said police fired tear gas near the 53-year old's convoy to disperse a crowd that had started gathering in the area.

Gandhi was traveling to Churachandpur district, one of the areas worst affected by the violence.

Manipur, which borders Myanmar, has been witnessing heavy clashes between ethnic groups since early May.

Gandhi had planned to visit relief camps to meet people who were displaced by the recent unrest.

His convoy was stopped by security forces citing safety reasons and the volatile situation on the ground..

More than 40,000 people have been displaced by the violence in Manipur Image: Sharique Ahmad/DW

Police warn of possible grenade attack

"There is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which Rahul Gandhi is moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we've not allowed him," local police chief Heisnam Balram said.

After being stopped on the road, Gandhi accepted a police offer to travel by helicopter to Churachandpur.

During the opposition leader's visit, two people were killed in a shootout between the Meiteis, a largely Hindu majority, and the Kuki minority on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur's state capital.

According to an army officer who spoke on condition of anonymity, the shooting also left four wounded.

Since the eruption of violence in May, at least 100 people have been killedand more than 40,000 have fled their homes.

Why did violence break out in Manipur?

The communal violence in Manipur erupted due to disagreements between ethnic groups over access to educational, employment and other economic benefits.

The violence broke out on May 3, with confrontations between members of Kuki ethnic group and the Meiteis.

Violence in India's northeastern state of Manipur erupted despite heavy security forces in the region Image: Sharique Ahmad/DW

The Meitei community, which accounts for over 50% of the state population, has demanded that it be recognized as a "scheduled tribe."

India reserves some government jobs, educational opportunities and elected seats for those categorized as "scheduled tribes."

The predominantly Christian Kuki and Naga tribes, who inhabit Manipur's hills, are considered "scheduled tribes."

They launched a protest against the possible extension of their benefits to the Meitei majority.

Several rounds of peace talks ended in failure, leading to a series of violence incidents.

Manipur's government is run by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Since the unrest began, hundreds of Indian civil society groups have condemned the violence and urged Modi and the BJP to take action.

