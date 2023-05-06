  1. Skip to content
Skeleton of a burned truck, as a motorist scoots by
Trucks and vehicles have been set alight during clashes earlier this weekImage: STRINGER/REUTERS
ConflictsIndia

India investigates deaths in restless northeastern state

51 minutes ago

Indian officials said "many" people have died following clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups in the northeastern state of Manipur. Violence in the province escalated this week with people setting homes ablaze.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QznN

Authorities in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur on Saturday said they were investigating whether around 20 dead bodies were the result of several days of fighting in the region that local media say has claimed more than 50 lives. 

"We have reports of about 18 to 20 deaths in the few days although we are still verifying whether these deaths took place due to the recent violence or related to some other incidents," Kuldeep Singh, security adviser to the Manipur government, told journalists in Imphal on Saturday. 

"About 100 people were injured and were treated in various hospitals," Singh said, adding more than 500 houses were burnt down.

While an official toll is yet to be certified by the state government after several days of fighting in the remote region, the federal law and justice minister, Kiren Rijiju, told reporters Saturday that "many lives have been lost."

Clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups in the state erupted Wednesday. 

The chief minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, issued an appeal on social media asking people to maintain peace in the state.

The immediate cause of the conflict lies in the non-tribal group, the Meitei Hindu community, campaigning for designation on the Scheduled Tribes (ST), which would grant it privileges under India's constitution.

The Meiteis have been campaigning for the status for the last decade, and the Manipur high court last month asked the state government to consider the community's plea. A designation on the list grants historically disadvantaged societies representation in society, including quotas for some government jobs, college admissions and elected seats for communities. 

The Meiteis are the single largest single ethnic group in the state, constituting roughly 50% of the state's population of about 3 million people. 

Clashes turn violent 

The violence dramatically grew earlier this week, with the state's governor issuing "shoot-at-sight" orders in "extreme cases" to quell violence.

The Indian army has flown nearly 10,000 troops and paramilitary forces to the state. Authorities have suspended mobile internet services and blocked the internet.

The situation remains tense still, though shops opened in the capital Imphal amid heavy security presence, according to local media reports.

The army has carried out evacuations and thousands of people have fled the state to neighboring ones as well.

Manipur Director General of Police P. Doungel said orders had been given to take strict action against anyone found involved in acts of violence.

Manipur borders Myanmar to the east and Bangladesh to the west, and it is more than 2,400 kilometers (roughly 1,500 miles) from India's capital, New Delhi.

rm/sms (Reuters, AP) 

