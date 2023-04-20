Rahul Gandhi: Court denies plea to stay libel conviction

Rahul Gandhi is the great-grandson of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, the grandson of the nation's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and son of another former prime ministerImage: Altaf Qadri/AP/picture alliance
Under Indian law, lawmakers sentenced to jail terms of two years or more are barred from contesting elections for eight years or until a higher court stays or overturns their conviction and sentence.
Gandhi's legal team hopes to nullify the ban by either overturning the decision or reducing his sentence to under two years.
Senior Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer Jairam Ramesh said the party would use every legal option to overturn Gandhi's conviction.
India's Gandhi removed from parliament
Opposition slams BJP
While Prime Minister Modi is still considered India's most popular politician, Gandhi boasts impressive political ties — he is the great-grandson of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the grandson of the nation's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and son of another former prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi.