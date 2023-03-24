  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights in Africa
Rahul Gandhi arriving in court for his defamation lawsuit
Rahul Gandhi has been barred from standing as a lawmaker in the Indian parliament, the Lok SabhaImage: AP/picture alliance
PoliticsIndia

India: Opposition's Rahul Gandhi barred from parliament

14 minutes ago

A day after being convicted of defamation, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from India's parliament. Supporters of his Congress party have also gathered to protest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PA5p

The leader of India's opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was disqualified from parliament on Friday, a day after being convicted of defamation, Indian media reported.

Gandhi "stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha" — the lower house of India's parliament, a statement said.

Indian lawmakers took the action against the leader of the Congress party as his supporters gathered in some parts of the country to protest his conviction and sentencing to two years in prison.

The 52-year-old was found guilty of defamation over a speech he gave in 2019 in which he referred to people with the surname Modi — such as current Prime Minister Narendra Modi — as thieves.

Members of the Congress party have said that the sentencing of Gandhi — a descendent of the powerful Nehru-Gandhi family — was politically motivated pointing to Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

News site India Today reported that Gandhi will now not be able to contest elections for eight years, a major setback for the opposition party.

More to come…

ab/rc (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The jacket of an investigating official reads "War Crimes Prosecutor"

Ukraine: NGOs help prosecutors document Russian war crimes

Conflicts15 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person watching a TV screen

Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law restricts media and activists, too

Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law restricts media and activists, too

Human Rights17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Vietnam Ho Chi Minh Stadt | Bierflaschen und Dosen Heineken

European beer giant Heineken fights Vietnam's alcohol tax

European beer giant Heineken fights Vietnam's alcohol tax

Health20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An artwork showing a young woman wearing a robe and a white scarf over her head nursing a child

'Madonna of Kyiv' celebrated in Berlin exhibition

'Madonna of Kyiv' celebrated in Berlin exhibition

Culture20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian refugees in Essen Germany holding signs protesting the possibility of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics

IOC boss Bach insists on neutrality of sport

IOC boss Bach insists on neutrality of sport

Sports20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Director of the Women's Research and Training Center at Aden University Huda Ali Alawi walks on rubble of a war-destoyed building

Yemen prisoner swap sparks hope, but peace remains doubtful

Yemen prisoner swap sparks hope, but peace remains doubtful

PoliticsMarch 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 202302:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

CatastropheMarch 20, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage