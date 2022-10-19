  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
China
Mallikarjun Kharge
Kharge won against Shashi Tharoor, 66, a former under-secretary-general of the United NationsImage: Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times/IMAGO
Politics

India: Congress picks first non-Gandhi leader in decades

37 minutes ago

The Congress party has long been lead by the Nehru-Gandhi family. New chief Mallikarjun Kharge is a veteran of the party and loyal to his predecessor Sonia Gandhi.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IPuC

The Indian National Congress on Wednesday elected veteran party member Mallikarjun Kharge would be its new chief. Kharge's ascension marks the first time in 24 years that someone outside of the influential Nehru-Gandhi family holds the post.

Kharge is, however, seen as a Gandhi loyalist within the party.

"The most important issues facing the country right now is inflation, unemployment, a widening divide between the rich and poor and a growing environment of hatred spread by the ruling government," Kharge, 80, told reporters after his win to replace Sonia Gandhi.

Congress' fortunes fading

The Congress party has a storied 137-year history and played a major role in winning independence from the UK in 1947. It held onto power for decades, mostly through the Nehru-Gandhi family, which also produced three prime ministers.

However, the party is now in opposition having lost wo general elections and control ofsome state assemblies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress, which has long advocated for secularism, has seen its star fade in comparison to the BJP's far-right stance that promotes Hindu nationalism. They are hoping a new face might reverse their fortunes.

es/wmr (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Servicemen of the Odesa Brigade are seen at a combat position

Ukraine updates: Russia begins evacuation from Kherson

Conflicts10 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigeria Flut-Opfer

The aftermath of floods in Nigeria

The aftermath of floods in Nigeria

Catastrophe27 minutes ago02:31 min
More from Africa

Asia

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in North Korea

South Korea eyes nuclear option amid North Korean threats

South Korea eyes nuclear option amid North Korean threats

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A person placing a book in a stand at the Frankfurt Book Fair

Frankfurt Book Fair to run without Iran

Frankfurt Book Fair to run without Iran

Human RightsOctober 18, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

A woman in a white shirt and black jacket (center) reacts after an adjourned hearing in court, flanked by two supporters in red shirts

Polish activist on trial for aiding abortion

Polish activist on trial for aiding abortion

Human Rights7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A replica of the FIFA WM trophy in front of the skyline of Doha.

FIFA World Cup 2022: What to know about Qatar before you go

FIFA World Cup 2022: What to know about Qatar before you go

Travel6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Two people stand in a field of solar panels, in an autumn landscape of dried grass and bare trees

North Dakota banks on renewables

North Dakota banks on renewables

Business22 hours ago05:11 min
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migration2 hours ago03:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage