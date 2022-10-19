India: Congress picks first non-Gandhi leader in decades

The Congress party has long been lead by the Nehru-Gandhi family. New chief Mallikarjun Kharge is a veteran of the party and loyal to his predecessor Sonia Gandhi.

The Indian National Congress on Wednesday elected veteran party member Mallikarjun Kharge would be its new chief. Kharge's ascension marks the first time in 24 years that someone outside of the influential Nehru-Gandhi family holds the post.

Kharge is, however, seen as a Gandhi loyalist within the party.

"The most important issues facing the country right now is inflation, unemployment, a widening divide between the rich and poor and a growing environment of hatred spread by the ruling government," Kharge, 80, told reporters after his win to replace Sonia Gandhi.

Congress' fortunes fading

The Congress party has a storied 137-year history and played a major role in winning independence from the UK in 1947. It held onto power for decades, mostly through the Nehru-Gandhi family, which also produced three prime ministers.

However, the party is now in opposition having lost wo general elections and control ofsome state assemblies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress, which has long advocated for secularism, has seen its star fade in comparison to the BJP's far-right stance that promotes Hindu nationalism. They are hoping a new face might reverse their fortunes.

es/wmr (AFP, Reuters)