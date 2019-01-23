 Raffles bicentennial stokes debate in Singapore over colonization legacy | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 18.03.2019

Asia

Raffles bicentennial stokes debate in Singapore over colonization legacy

Singapore has been organizing a series of events marking the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Stamford Raffles on the island. But not everyone is happy to see a British colonizer being remembered with such fondness.

200 Jahre Briten in Singapur (Sonia Sarkar )

The white polymarble statue of the British statesman Sir Thomas Stamford Bingley Raffles (main picture) stands tall on the banks of the Singapore river. Raffles landed here on January 28, 1819. 200 years later, Singapore is fondly remembering his arrival with an extravagant bicentennial. 

Exhibitions, heritage tours, light art installations and musical shows have been lined up throughout the year to "commemorate" his arrival because he changed Singapore's destiny "from an obscure fishing village to a great seaport and modern metropolis." But not everyone in this island city-state is happy to see a British colonizer being remembered with such fondness. 

Read more: Why Singaporean author Amanda Lee Koe writes from the fringe

25-year-old Singaporean Mysara Aljaru sees the bicentennial events as a celebration of colonizers and colonialism. "Whether you call it celebration or commemoration, it is all about glorifying the oppressor, and it is highly questionable," said Aljaru, a first-year postgraduate student of Malay Studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS). 

Raffles stayed in Singapore for only 10 months over three visits between 1819 and 1923. But eventually under the colonial rule, Singapore became key to British trade in Asia.

Mysara Aljaru (privat)

'Whether you call it celebration or commemoration, it is all about glorifying the oppressor, and it is highly questionable,' said Aljaru

'Inappropriately salutary'

There wasn't much reason for the natives to cheer about though. There is historical evidence that colonialism marked poverty for the communities who were living in Singapore before the British arrived. 

Various races were segregated in enclaves where they were forced to live in inhumane conditions. Cholera, malnutrition, smallpox and opium addiction took a toll on the working class. Prostitution was common and the life of a prostitute in colonial Singapore was "horrendous," as per records at Singapore's National Heritage Board (NHB).

"The motivation of the colonizers was profit, control and the projection of power, nothing else. There was no fairness or altruism in mind," said Ja Ian Chong, associate professor in the department of political science at National University of Singapore. Former British colonies in the region like India and Sri Lanka have always criticized the colonizers for subjugating and exploiting natives, but Singapore never did that. 

Since a section of local elites, who were beneficiaries of colonial rule or their descendants, remained at the helm in the post-independence period and the independent Singapore state maintained a cordial relationship with Britain, motivation to criticize colonial rule in public was limited, explained Chong. "As a result, some of the depictions of colonial rule ended up being inappropriately salutary," Chong pointed out.

Read more: Understanding Singapore's culinary diversity

Sense of indebtedness

The statue of Raffles, erected in 1972, is an indication of the sense of indebtedness Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has toward the British. PAP has governed the city-state since it gained its independence.

Singapur ASEAN Gipfel Premierminister Lee Hsien Loong (Getty Images/AFP/R. Rahman)

'Without 1819, we may never have launched on the path to nationhood as we know it today,' said PM Loong

The narrative that British rule brought prosperity, peace and stability, is also being promoted in school textbooks. "The history textbooks in schools barely looked into anything else beyond the British. It didn't mention about life of the Malays, Chinese and Indians, who had immense contribution in the making of the modern Singapore," says Aljaru.

Indeed, Singapore's history goes beyond the colonial era and Singaporeans also have ancestors to look back to. Various communities such as Malays, Javanese, Bugis, Indians and the Chinese had been part of the island's history long before Raffles arrived.

Cultural critic Nazry Bahrawi of the Singapore University of Technology and Design said, "Marking the start of modern Singapore as 1819 downplays indigenous contribution, especially that of the Malays, in modernizing Singapore. For the longest time, Singapore was described as a 'sleepy Malay village' before the coming of Raffles, which feeds into the longstanding stereotype of the 'lazy native.'" 

"The pre-colonial Singapore, however, was quite busy and modern. In the 17th century, the island became the site of Johor Sultanate's naval base and a functional trading port," the expert added.

Singapur Skyline mit Hafen (picture alliance/Robert Harding World Imagery)

Singapore is now one of the world's most prosperous nations

A deeper understanding?

But Tan Tai Yong, a member of the government's bicentennial advisory panel, argued that the bicentennial is an opportunity "to generate deeper understandings of how communities, society, the Singapore state and our current orientation as a country have evolved out of that past."

While inaugurating the bicentennial, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also provoked a sense of national identity by saying, "Without 1819, we may never have launched on the path to nationhood as we know it today."

Historian Pingtjin Thum says that only a select few are allowed to participate in the making of "nationhood" and "national identity," while the rest of Singapore are only expected to swallow it.

But the current debate, on social media and otherwise, over bicentennial has forced the government to do some course correction, even if it's cosmetic. The official Facebook page of Singapore bicentennial now has information on the Bugis, Javanese and on Srivijayan prince Sang Nila Utama, who founded the Kingdom of Singapura (pre-colonial name of Singapore) in 1299. 

Watch video 01:38

Singapore's retirees return to work

Recently, Utama's statue has been erected along with that of three community leaders from the pages of history, next to where Raffles stands.

Now the government also wants people to celebrate the 700-year-old history of Singapore and engage in a conversation on the past, but it has to revolve in and around 1819. "1819 is being recognized as a crucial turning point (in a 700-year-old history) that set Singapore on a different trajectory towards modernity. By looking at the developments in Singapore's history, before and after 1819, the significance of 1819 can be situated in a larger perspective," said Tan Tai Yong.

Legitimizing policies

British rule in Singapore ended in 1963, and Singapore merged with the Federation of Malaya and former British colonies North Borneo and Sarawak to form Malaysia. The union, however, proved unstable and Singapore was expelled two years later, in 1965. 

Bicentennial, perhaps, is also an occasion for the PAP government to justify the separation, as PM Lee said, "…this history since 1819 explains why after separation, Singapore not only survived but thrived."

By saying this, critics point out that Lee wants to legitimize PAP's policies, institutions, and mechanisms which have reflected those of the colonial period. "The use of colonial-era laws of repression such as the Internal Security Act, projection of Singapore's status as a capitalist client state, its dependence on foreign investment and reliance on low-wage laborers working and living in quasi-slavery conditions, reflect how its policies are fundamentally a continuation of colonial rule," Thum argued.

Back on the banks of Singapore river, Raffles stands tall, hands folded, as if signaling a sense of self-pride to see his legacy living on.

  • Srikhoon Jiangkratok (privat)

    The tough life of Thai migrants in Singapore

    Documenting migration

    Srikhoon Jiangkratok (on the right) was a first-generation migrant worker who came to Singapore in the early 1990s. Some of the more than 900 photos he took during his stint in the city-state are part of a web exhibition called "Work Men on the Move." The complete gallery including commentary can be found online at storyform.co/@speth-2/-734dab35c6bb.

  • Thailand Migranten Arbeiter Singapur (Simon Peth)

    The tough life of Thai migrants in Singapore

    Dangerous work at dizzying heights

    After working on construction sites in Bangkok for eight years, his company sent Jiangkratok to Singapore in 1994 as a foreman to build the famous Ritz Carlton Hotel. Foreign workers often do the so-called "triple-D-jobs" (difficult, dirty and dangerous), are usually organized in groups and specialize in specific work steps.

  • Thailand Migranten Singapur Container (Srikhoon Jiangkratok)

    The tough life of Thai migrants in Singapore

    Crowded camp life

    In the 1990s, foreign workers in Singapore slept in over-crowded container camps. 25 men shared one container. "How to call it? It is a box," one Thai worker told German researcher Simon A. Peth (University of Bonn), who put together the online photo exhibition. He says migration was (and is) only worthwhile through overtime work. As a result, 10 to 14-hour days are the norm.

  • Thai Arbeiter Singapur Verletzung ( Srikhoon Jiangkratok)

    The tough life of Thai migrants in Singapore

    Precarious working conditions

    Back in the day, work accidents on the sometimes chaotic construction sites were inevitable — and disastrous for the injured. Then as now, says researcher Peth, immobility due to a broken leg or a similar injury means the end of a labor migration. Although employers must nowadays cover workers with their own health insurance, they are sometimes reluctant to pay the high costs injuries can incur.

  • Singapur Skyline in 1994 (Srikhoon Jiangkratok)

    The tough life of Thai migrants in Singapore

    Singapore's Central Business District, 1994

    In the 1990s, Singapore was one of the top destinations of overseas migration from Thailand. Although the official figure is unknown, what's clear is that the number of Thai migrant workers has dropped considerably, to 15-20,000 in 2016 since its peak period, which lasted from the mid-1990s until 2010/11. In most camps, workers are separated by nationality to avoid conflicts.

  • Singapur Skyline 2011 ( W. Zhang)

    The tough life of Thai migrants in Singapore

    Who built the modern city?

    "People who go to Singapore have been trained like soldiers, … if it is not the time to sleep, you don't sleep." That's how one Thai migrant worker described his experience. Since 1994, the year of Jiangkratok's arrival, Singapore's skyline and Central Business District (CBD) have undergone a transformation possible only with the help of millions of cheap labor migrants from around the world.

  • Tuas View Singapur (Simon Peth)

    The tough life of Thai migrants in Singapore

    Home away from home?

    Located in Singapore's industrial far west, Tuas View is the city-state's largest dormitory for foreign workers with beds for 16,800 men. Its amenities include a mini-market, a beer garden, a 250-seat cinema as well as medical and shopping facilities. Although being hailed as the ideal model for housing workers, they have next to no privacy as 250 cameras monitor them around the clock.

  • Karte Infografik Bildergalerie thailändische Migranten Singapur EN

    The tough life of Thai migrants in Singapore

    Living on the edge

    Singapore's dormitories for foreign workers are strategically situated in non-residential areas on the city's fringe, from where it takes up to three hours to get to the CBD. Getting to Singapore in the first place is expensive: Labor agents demand around 80,000 Thai Baht (roughly €2,000). To put things into perspective: The average monthly household income in rural parts of Thailand is €254.

  •  Golden Mile Singapur (Simon Peth)

    The tough life of Thai migrants in Singapore

    More than a reception camp

    Completed in 1973, the Golden Mile Complex is largely an ethnic enclave for Singapore's Thai population and the central arrival point for buses with workers from Southern Thailand and Malaysia. Thais frequent the vast complex for the some 400 shops as well as a Thai supermarket, restaurants and bars; they also visit the doctor, send remittances home, get a hair cut or meet with their labor agents.

  • Kontaktbüro Thai Office Migranten Singapur (Simon Peth)

    The tough life of Thai migrants in Singapore

    Taking care of business

    At the Thai Office of Labor Affairs in the Golden Mile complex, Thai workers can come with individual problems and sort out administrative, health- or employer-related issues. They can even do correspondence courses. In Singapore, daily wages are graded by nationality: According to reasearcher Peth, Thais earn 23 Singapore dollars ($17), Indians $14 and Myanmar citizens $12.

  • Thai Arbeiter Singapur (DW/S. Peth)

    The tough life of Thai migrants in Singapore

    Strict segregation

    "I stayed in Singapore for almost 22 years, but Thailand is still my home. Singapore is a place to earn money, but here in Thailand I am happy." Part of Singapore's immigration policy is avoiding the mingling of migrant workers with its citizens. Company trucks haul workers to and from contruction sites. All this leads to a state of "permanent temporariness," as researchers have called it.

  • Srikhoon Jiangkratok Auto (privat)

    The tough life of Thai migrants in Singapore

    Returning home

    After having stayed in Singapore for three years supervising a group of 15 workers, photographer Srikhoon Jiangkratok returned to his village in Northeast Thailand in 1995. Talking about his motivation to take the pictures, he told German researcher Peth: "I took these photos because I wanted to show what it means to work abroad. It is tough."

    Author: Benjamin Bathke


