Radio Free Asia shuts Hong Kong bureau over new security law

Article 23, enacted last week, gives Hong Kong authorities greater powers to crush dissent. The Hong Kong government has slammed several international media outlets for their coverage of the new law.

US-funded news outlet Radio Free Asia said Friday it had closed its Hong Kong bureau following the passing of new national security legislation.

The city, which is part of China, last week enacted a law known locally as Article 23, which has widened the Hong Kong government's power to stamp out challenges to its rule.

Hong Kong was once seen as a bastion of media freedom in Asia but independent media have been targeted for closure following pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Hong Kong is technically a special administrative region of China with legislative, executive, and judicial organs separate from the mainland. The new law, however, could further imperil the city's semi-autonomous status.

What did Radio Free Asia say about the closure?

Radio Free Asia president and CEO Bay Fang said in a statement the company no longer had full-time staff in Hong Kong and has closed its physical office, citing "concerns about the safety of RFA staff and reporters."

"Actions by Hong Kong authorities, including referring to RFA as a 'foreign force,' raise serious questions about our ability to operate in safety with the enactment of Article 23," Fang said.

What is Radio Free Asia (RFA)?

RFA is a Washington-headquartered news outlet that produces content in multiple languages for several Asian countries.

According to its account on X, formerly known as Twitter, RFA says it specializes in "delivering reliable, uncensored news and providing an open forum for citizens in Asian countries that restrict media, free press and free speech."

(RFA) was "among the last independent news organizations reporting on events happening in Hong Kong in Cantonese and Mandarin," RFA's Fang added.

RFA opened its Hong Kong office in 1996 and is the first foreign media outlet to publicly announce its closure since the new law took effect on March 23.

RFA is funded by the US Congress but with a mandate of editorial independence.

Critics say the closure and the removal of full-time staff is a sign of eroding media freedoms in Hong Kong.

US Representative Greg Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the closure "after 28 years, is a stark reminder of how brazenly Beijing has extinguished Hong Kong's autonomy."

What has Hong Kong said about RFA's closure?

The Hong Kong government declined to comment on the closure. A spokesperson did, however, say that authorities "strongly disapprove of and condemn all scaremongering and smearing remarks," in reference to the national security law.

"To single out Hong Kong and suggest that journalists would only experience concerns when operating here but not in other countries would be grossly biased, if not outrageous," the spokesperson told AFP news agency.

RFA was criticized last month by Hong Kong's security chief Chris Tang for "smearing" Article 23 when it reported that some new offenses would target the media.

Authorities have hit out at other international media outlets including the BBC, The New York Times and the Washington Post for their reporting on the new law.

RFA was censured by the Hong Kong police for interviewing exiled pro-democracy activist Ted Hui, saying it should not provide a platform for him to slander the police.

Hui is accused of calling for international sanctions on Hong Kong and China and authorities have offered a reward of HK$1 million ($128,000, €119,000) for information leading to his arrest.

What is Hong Kong's Article 23?

The Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, or Article 23, works in tandem with a Beijing-imposed security law in 2020 after a year of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The earlier law has led to the arrest of nearly 300 people.

It also forced two news outlets Apple Daily and Stand News, known for critical coverage of the government, to shut down following the arrest of senior management, including Apple Daily publisher Jimmy Lai.

The new law permits stiffer punishments from several years up to life in prison for crimes including treason, sedition, state secrets, espionage and external interference.

Critics say the law gives authorities broader powers to clamp down on dissent and many journalists are concerned that the broadly-framed text could criminalize their day-to-day work. The law has prompted many firms to leave Hong Kong.

The US on Friday said it would impose new visa restrictions on multiple Hong Kong officials over the crackdown on rights and freedoms, including Article 23.

Hong Kong officials have defended the new law as necessary to "plug" security loopholes.

Hong Kong ranked 140th out of 180 countries and territories in Reporters Without Borders' latest World Press Freedom Index.

