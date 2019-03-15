Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"My dream is to have every citizen in Juba realize that a cleaner environment has greater dividends for all of us and that we will have a cleaner Juba." – Nhial Majak Nhial, Juba's former deputy mayor
On this week's Eco Africa, we check out South Sudan's plastic bag ban, Uganda's primate capital of the world and saving African wild dogs in Zimbabwe.
On this week's Eco Africa, we're looking at how a plastic bag ban in Rwanda has sparked other recycling ideas, a solar drying tent in Nigeria and pioneering stores that are taking a stand against plastic waste.
On this week's eco@africa, we see the work of wastepickers in Nairobi, explore declining seagrass in Germany, and meet the snake handlers of Zimbabwe.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
On this week's Eco Africa, connecting rural households to the Kenyan power grid, cutting deforestation in Ghana and turning green spaces into parks, and planting millions of trees in Nigeria.
On this week's Eco Africa, we explore solar lamps in Burkina Faso, environmental education in Nigeria, and meet the woman making furniture from plastic.
"Some trees that are more than 100 years old, with great value for my people, are being cut, are disappearing, and sometimes being sold for next to nothing." Sena Alouka, Young Volunteers for the Environment.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
Environmental damage and pollution cause a quarter of all deaths, a UN report said. The Global Environment Outlook also warned of serious economic consequences for developing countries if no action is taken by 2050.
Germany was long a leader on climate protection, but in recent years has slipped in its efforts to combat carbon emissions. These days, the government is finding it tough to even unite on a climate protection law.
Conservative Christians have long opposed climate science, saying human induced warming goes against God’s omnipotence. Opinions divide on whether that thinking might slowly be changing.
