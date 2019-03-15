 Quote of the week | Eco Africa | DW | 15.03.2019

Eco Africa

Quote of the week

"My dream is to have every citizen in Juba realize that a cleaner environment has greater dividends for all of us and that we will have a cleaner Juba." – Nhial Majak Nhial, Juba's former deputy mayor

DW eco@africa Sendung 155 (DW)

    

DW eco@africa Sendung 155

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 15.03.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out South Sudan's plastic bag ban, Uganda's primate capital of the world and saving African wild dogs in Zimbabwe.

Eco Africa Sendung Nummer 149 Moderator Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 01.02.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we're looking at how a plastic bag ban in Rwanda has sparked other recycling ideas, a solar drying tent in Nigeria and pioneering stores that are taking a stand against plastic waste.

eco@africa Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 21.12.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we see the work of wastepickers in Nairobi, explore declining seagrass in Germany, and meet the snake handlers of Zimbabwe.

