Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
'Everybody would imagine, including myself, that solar panels can only be made in Europe or China, not in Africa. But we have demonstrated that we are able to do it here with local expertise.' Ismael Abisai, Solinc Ltd.
On this week's eco@africa, we check out a host of renewable and energy-efficient projects, from charging mobile phones with solar energy in Kenya to making green biodiesel fuel out of 'fatbergs.'
On this week's eco@africa, the growth of mushroom farming in Zimbabwe, Uganda's top crocodile catcher, and Kenya's young environmentalists. All this and much more!
On this week's eco@africa, the fight to save an endangered frog in South Africa, eco-soap in Rwanda, a floating trash can, and ambitious reforestation in Rwanda. All this and much more!
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
'It often takes a crisis, such as we have seen in southern Africa in the past months, to firmly remind people that water has a great impact on our lives.' Chilufya Chileshe, WaterAid
On this week's eco@africa, the growth of mushroom farming in Zimbabwe, Uganda's top crocodile catcher, and Kenya's young environmentalists. All this and much more!
On this week's eco@africa, the fight to save an endangered frog in South Africa, eco-soap in Rwanda, a floating trash can, and ambitious reforestation in Rwanda. All this and much more!
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
After a decades-long ban on harmful ozone-depleting chemicals, the ozone layer is finally healing. Could this be a model for tackling other environmental problems like climate change?
Air pollution kills hundreds of thousands of Europeans every year. But breathing is riskier in some places than others. In countries like Poland, change is happening — but only slowly.
Air pollution in the Indian capital has hit hazardous levels after a night of revelry to celebrate the festival of Diwali. Despite a ruling to limit the use of firecrackers, most celebrations went ahead as normal.
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version