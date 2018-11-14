 Quote of the week | eco@africa | DW | 16.11.2018

Eco@Africa

Quote of the week

'Everybody would imagine, including myself, that solar panels can only be made in Europe or China, not in Africa. But we have demonstrated that we are able to do it here with local expertise.' Ismael Abisai, Solinc Ltd.

Ismael Abisai. Photo credit: DW.

   

