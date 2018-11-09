Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
'It often takes a crisis, such as we have seen in southern Africa in the past months, to firmly remind people that water has a great impact on our lives.' Chilufya Chileshe, WaterAid
Globally, 60 percent of people don't have enough clean water, and climate change is making the situation worse. Chilufya Chileshe from WaterAid explains why southern Africa is particularly vulnerable.
On this week's eco@africa, the growth of mushroom farming in Zimbabwe, Uganda's top crocodile catcher, and Kenya's young environmentalists. All this and much more!
Germany's Alps are already contending with climate change and locals are feeling the effects. Jennifer Collins reports from the country's highest peak on disappearing glaciers, less snowfall and increased landslides.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
On this week's eco@africa, the fight to save an endangered frog in South Africa, eco-soap in Rwanda, a floating trash can, and ambitious reforestation in Rwanda. All this and much more!
"We need to have a political discussion on how we want to use our water, in what economic activities do we want to invest our water resources, then build the governance structures around that" Jens Berggren, water expert
On this week's eco@africa, we meet the people turning discarded fishing nets into jewelry, the man trying to save Nigeria's last lions and we find out how Morocco is going organic. All this and much more!
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
Air pollution in the Indian capital has hit hazardous levels after a night of revelry to celebrate the festival of Diwali. Despite a ruling to limit the use of firecrackers, most celebrations went ahead as normal.
Building a completely solar-powered town is a challenge, even in very sunny Florida. And not just for technical reasons. Getting average buyers to go green sometimes means having to compromise.
The Greens have made huge gains in two recent state elections in Germany. But to what extent is the success of this political party connected to the environment?
