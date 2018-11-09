 Quote of the week | eco@africa | DW | 09.11.2018

Eco@Africa

Quote of the week

'It often takes a crisis, such as we have seen in southern Africa in the past months, to firmly remind people that water has a great impact on our lives.' Chilufya Chileshe, WaterAid

DW eco@africa - Dirty water and medical supplies

  

Fraeuen und die Wasserversorgung in Mosambik

WaterAid: 'Southern Africa under severe water stress' 08.11.2018

Globally, 60 percent of people don't have enough clean water, and climate change is making the situation worse. Chilufya Chileshe from WaterAid explains why southern Africa is particularly vulnerable.

Eco @ africa

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 09.11.2018

On this week's eco@africa, the growth of mushroom farming in Zimbabwe, Uganda's top crocodile catcher, and Kenya's young environmentalists. All this and much more!

Global Ideas Klimawandel in den Alpen Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Landslides and less snow. Climate change is altering the Bavarian Alps 06.11.2018

Germany's Alps are already contending with climate change and locals are feeling the effects. Jennifer Collins reports from the country's highest peak on disappearing glaciers, less snowfall and increased landslides.

