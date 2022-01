Commemorating King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid

Early retirement is out of the question for Margrethe II: "As long as you have tasks, you don't have time to fall into a hole," she says. Due to the pandemic, the queen will only be able to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne on January 14 among a small group. As with her sisters on the 40th anniversary, she will place wreaths on her parents' graves at Roskilde Cathedral.