Queen of Denmark

Margrethe Alexandrine Thorhildur Ingrid was born on April 16, 1940 in Copenhagen. Through a constitutional amendment allowing women to assume the throne, she succeeded her father in 1972 as the first female queen of Denmark in 500 years. Margrethe is married to French Count Henri de Laborde de Monpezat. The couple have two sons, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim.