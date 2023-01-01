  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
BusinessUnited States of America

Quantum computers and the future of US-made microchips

Alexandria Williams
58 minutes ago

A small American startup wants to develop semiconductors for a new type of computer. It's a resource intensive process. Can funding from the US CHIPS and Science Act help them achieve their goal?

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lu3Z
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Security forces operate as supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil launches sweeping probe after pro-Bolsonaro riots

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Moky Makura in front of a bookshelf with sculptures and books and a medium-size bowl

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

SocietyJanuary 7, 202302:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

A burnt-out military vehicle being lifted on to a crane in Almaty

Kazakhstan marks a year since deadly fuel protests

Kazakhstan marks a year since deadly fuel protests

PoliticsJanuary 8, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Police in protective gear detain a man who has his head covered

German police foil suspected chemical attack

German police foil suspected chemical attack

CrimeJanuary 8, 202301:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at an EU summit in Brussels on December 15, 2022, looking wary

Will Hungary's Orban weather the storms of 2023?

Will Hungary's Orban weather the storms of 2023?

PoliticsJanuary 7, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A female member of the Iranian police special force

Iran's protest supporters face arrests, working bans

Iran's protest supporters face arrests, working bans

PoliticsJanuary 8, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A packet of abortion pills

US rights groups welcome easier access to abortion pill

US rights groups welcome easier access to abortion pill

HealthJanuary 7, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Argentine pesos bills with portraits of characters from the movie "Harry Potter"

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

Society21 hours ago6 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage