Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Startup

A startup is a young company that is characterized by two features: It has an innovative business idea and is founded with the aim to grow rapidly.

Often startups act in a young or not yet existing market. In most cases these are companies in the technology and internet sector. Usually a company is a startup the first three years after it has been founded. In individual cases, the phase will be extended to up to five years.

Ripened tomatoes grown in a greenhouse for tomato cultivation in Nettetal, Germany on 30 May 2011. The tomato is very close to recover the flavor many yearn and was lost in the mass production process, thanks to a scientific consortium that decoded the DNA of the vegetable and could now find the genes that give its flavor, color and shape, 31 May 2012. Photo: Victoria Bonn-Meuser/dpa /au

Produce box startup focuses on local fruit and vegetables 14.10.2021

Having produce delivered directly to your door is not new for many. But a Bonn-based startup is looking to specialize in regional and seasonal items.

Title: Description: The dolls are made by Hazara women refugees in India and sold by the startup

Afghanistan's Hazara refugee women stitch future dreams 16.09.2021

Some Afghan women refugees who fled to India a few years ago have found livelihood in a startup that aims to build sustainable communities of artisans. The women who work here have faced tremendous hardships in the past. Now they worry for their relatives back home under the Taliban rule.
+++Nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung++++Autor: Frank Yiga Wo: Kampala, Uganda Datum: 10.08.21 Thema: SafeBangle’s anti-rape wristband

Young Ugandans develop anti-rape bracelet 03.09.2021

With gender-based violence on the rise in Uganda's capital, Kampala, and public safety resources overstretched, a Ugandan startup has developed an inconspicuous device to call for help when in danger.
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Bruce Willis attends The Jazz Foundation Of America's 13th Annual A Great Night In Harlem Gala Concert - Arrivals at The Apollo Theater on October 24, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

How 'deepfakes' can help data protection 20.08.2021

Using "face generation technology," a Russian startup was able to create a Bruce Willis replicant to star in a commercial. Nicole Büttner, CEO of Merantix Labs, says the project has ramifications beyond the ad industry.
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 10: A waiter during service at the Chartier Bouillon Restaurant near Grands Boulevards on October 10, 2020 in Paris, France. The restaurant, founded in 1896, famously had been open every day since, until the Covid-19 national French lockdown earlier this year when the restaurant was forced to shut for the first time in its 120 year history. Observing strict social distancing regulations the restaurant is running at less than 50% capacity, from an average of two thousand covers a day to now under one thousand. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

Paris food startup incubator births Venus lollipops 05.08.2021

Paris may be known for its fine restaurants, but in recent years the city has also become a major hub for innovative food startups. The secret sauce? Dedicated incubators, research labs and generous funding to scale up.
On the Green Fence Beschreibung: DW, Picture Teaser (Podcast), On the Green Fence, OTGF

How does an e-car startup crack Germany's auto market? 30.07.2021

Germany's car industry is among the most competitive in the world. But Aachen-based engineering professor Günther Schuh believes he can carve out a space for his electric car startup: e.Go Mobile. He says his small e-vehicles are among the most sustainable models around, and have a role to play in the transition to zero-emission mobility.

Ghana's fishers embrace e-commerce 20.07.2021

Ghanaian startup ProFish has launched an Uber-like service by delivering fish to consumers at their doorsteps right from artisanal fishermen.
Description: Delivery staff from grocery delivery chain Gorillas protest in Berlin against poor working conditions Date: July 17, 2021 Credit: Paul Krantz

Germany: Gorillas delivery riders protest unfavorable working conditions 20.07.2021

The Berlin-based grocery delivery startup, which launched its service during the pandemic, is expanding rapidly, but workers say the billion-dollar company should fix local problems first.

German food order app rises to the challenge 08.07.2021

A new app in Germany is allowing workers to order lunch from their smartphones. For startup Qnips, the pandemic was the right moment for its business to provide digital services to its customers.

©PHOTOPQR/LA MONTAGNE/Richard BRUNEL ; ; 18/01/2021 ; Illustration Sante Mentale Depression , Deprime, Confinement, solitude, etudiant, Clermont le 18/01/2021 Photo R Brunel

The pandemic harms the mind, helps an industry 28.06.2021

From Moodpath to Talkspace and Mindshine, the market for digital mental health apps has boomed since the pandemic began. But will the trend continue after the crisis?

Repair startup Sneakers Rescue launches sustainable sneaker 28.06.2021

Berlin startup Sneakers Rescue repairs damaged sneakers. Now the young cobbler is launching his own sneaker. It's called First Fair.

Boom Supersonic | Neuentwicklung Überschall-Flugzeug. Bank60k

Supersonic flights: Empty promises or the start of a new era? 14.06.2021

Almost 20 years after Concorde ceased operations, supersonic air travel could soon be taking off again. A deal involving United Airlines and the startup Boom has got the aviation industry buzzing.
DW Business – Asia

DW Business – Asia 03.06.2021

China lists major clothing firms for quality issues - Berlin startup puts old EV batteries to good use - Mexico turns to private sector for lithium mining
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 03.06.2021

US issues tariff threat amid digital tax fight - China lists major clothing firms for quality issues - Berlin startup puts old EV batteries to good use

Pandemic opens up new opportunities for South African startups 01.06.2021

In South Africa, businesses are struggling amid the pandemic, or are even forced to declare bankruptcy. Some startup founders, though, explore fresh opportunities in the gloom.

Sive Mavume, ein Angestellter des Recycling-Start-ups Regenize, sammelt recycelbaren Müll in einem Vorort von Kapstadt, Südafrika, ein. Fotografin: Julia Jaki / DW

The tiny startup bringing recycling to Cape Town 01.06.2021

Plastic, paper, metal and household waste — some 90% of trash ends up in landfills in South Africa. One recycling startup wants change that by rewarding those who separate their refuse.

Show more articles