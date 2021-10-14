Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A startup is a young company that is characterized by two features: It has an innovative business idea and is founded with the aim to grow rapidly.
Often startups act in a young or not yet existing market. In most cases these are companies in the technology and internet sector. Usually a company is a startup the first three years after it has been founded. In individual cases, the phase will be extended to up to five years.
Some Afghan women refugees who fled to India a few years ago have found livelihood in a startup that aims to build sustainable communities of artisans. The women who work here have faced tremendous hardships in the past. Now they worry for their relatives back home under the Taliban rule.
Germany's car industry is among the most competitive in the world. But Aachen-based engineering professor Günther Schuh believes he can carve out a space for his electric car startup: e.Go Mobile. He says his small e-vehicles are among the most sustainable models around, and have a role to play in the transition to zero-emission mobility.