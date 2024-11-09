  1. Skip to content
Nova Post: Ukrainian startup shaking up Europe's logistics

Max Zander
September 11, 2024

Ukraine’s largest parcel delivery service is taking on the European market. With millions of Ukrainians having fled their home country, Nova Post aims to reconnect them with an affordable, easily accessible and most importantly fast service.

