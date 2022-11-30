  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida al-Kaabi
Qatar's energy minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi made clear that Qataris would not changeImage: Ivan Pisarenko/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsGermany

Qatar minister wants 'more respect' from Germany's Habeck

51 minutes ago

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck sees corruption as the only explanation for Qatar getting the World Cup. Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sharida al-Kaabi has now fired back in an interview with a German tabloid.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KHcc

Qatar's energy minister accused German Minister of Economy Robert Habeck of being disrespectful towards the country in an interview given to German newspaper Bild

Earlier this month, Habeck said there must have been corruption involved in the World Cup going to Qatar. 

"The idea to hold a football World Cup in Qatar, in that heat, has been simply daft all along and cannot be explained by anything else than corruption," the Green party politician told reporters.

But in an interview with mass-circulation Bild published on Wednesday, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sharida al-Kaabi said accusations of corruption required "evidence."

Habeck should have "more respect for Qatar and the Qatari people," al-Kaabi said.

"You are legally accountable if you say someone is corrupt." 

Germany and Qatar signed a 15-year deal for liquefied natural gas on Tuesday. But even the massive trade deal seem to be insufficient to smooth out recent tensions between the two countries, especially during the World Cup.

Faeser: FIFA's decision on One Love armband 'is a big mistake'

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser was seen wearing a "OneLove" armband at the national team's match against Japan last week, a band which had been forbidden by the Qatari regime. 

West cannot 'dictate' to Qataris 

If members of the LGBTQ wanted to visit Qatar, the country had "no problem with it", al-Kaabi told Bild

But he accused the West of trying to "dictate what it wants" to Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal and punishable with jail or death. 

"If you want to change me so that I will say that I believe in LGBTQ, that my family should be LGBTQ, that I accept LGBTQ in my country, that I change my laws and the Islamic laws in order to satisfy the West – then this is not acceptable," the minister said.

The oil-rich country also faces massive criticism over thousands of migrant workers that allegedly died due to working in perilous conditions as Qatar was preparing for the competition. But Qatar claims only 37 workers have died on World Cup projects.

los/dj (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Fans at a match at the Qatar World Cup

Is criticism of Qatar's World Cup racist?

Is criticism of Qatar's World Cup racist?

Locals in the Middle East have said European critics are showing bias and hypocrisy when they condemn Qatar. Observers agree that Qatar has had to deal with more criticism than usual for a World Cup host. But why?
PoliticsNovember 25, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Liubov Yarosh, a 102-year-old Ukrainian, wearing a headscarf and a black, white and purple patterned shirt

Holodomor survivor: 'I want to witness this victory'

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

ATM-like piggy bank for kids

Young Nigerian develops ATM-like piggy bank for kids

Young Nigerian develops ATM-like piggy bank for kids

Innovation5 hours ago01:52 min
More from Africa

Asia

Ex-Chinese President Jiang Zemin waves during a parade in Beijing

Jiang Zemin — Rise to the top thanks to the Tiananmen crisis

Jiang Zemin — Rise to the top thanks to the Tiananmen crisis

Politics4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deportee being led onto a plane

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Human Rights4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Nant de Drance is a pumped storage power station

Swiss 'water battery' boosts Europe's energy storage plans

Swiss 'water battery' boosts Europe's energy storage plans

Business3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran: Jailed female journalists face regime's smear tactics

Iran: Jailed female journalists face regime's smear tactics

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

French President Emmanuel Macron whispers into US counterpart Joe Biden's year; the two presidents are touching each other on the shoulder and upper back

US-France: Macron's visit aims to show European unity

US-France: Macron's visit aims to show European unity

Politics7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage