Putin's threat: Is the nuclear risk rising?
Gesine Dornblüth
is a journalist. She works with one of Germany’s public broadcasting radio stations Deutschlandfunk. Gesine covers Russian affairs and has lived and worked in Moscow as a foreign correspondent for DLF.
Anna Clara Arndt
is a fellow for Global Security and Nuclear Policy at the European Leadership Network (ELN). She writes on nuclear policy and strategic stability issues as well as transatlantic security.
Roman Goncharenko,
he works for DW’s Russian desk and has been extensively covering the war for the last one year.