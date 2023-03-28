Putin's threat: Is the nuclear risk rising?

Russian President Putin's plan to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus has revived concern over a possible nuclear escalation. Will western tank deliveries increase the threat? Our guests: Gesine Dornblüth (Journalist), Anna Clara Arndt (Analyst), Roman Goncharenko (DW)

Gesine Dornblüth

is a journalist. She works with one of Germany’s public broadcasting radio stations Deutschlandfunk. Gesine covers Russian affairs and has lived and worked in Moscow as a foreign correspondent for DLF.

Anna Clara Arndt

is a fellow for Global Security and Nuclear Policy at the European Leadership Network (ELN). She writes on nuclear policy and strategic stability issues as well as transatlantic security.

Roman Goncharenko,

he works for DW’s Russian desk and has been extensively covering the war for the last one year.

