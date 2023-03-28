  1. Skip to content
ConflictsRussian Federation

Putin's threat: Is the nuclear risk rising?

46 minutes ago

Russian President Putin's plan to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus has revived concern over a possible nuclear escalation. Will western tank deliveries increase the threat? Our guests: Gesine Dornblüth (Journalist), Anna Clara Arndt (Analyst), Roman Goncharenko (DW)

https://p.dw.com/p/4PUzL
DW Sendung To The Point | Gesine Dornblüth

 

Gesine Dornblüth

is a journalist. She works with one of Germany’s public broadcasting radio stations Deutschlandfunk. Gesine covers Russian affairs and has lived and worked in Moscow as a foreign correspondent for DLF. 

 

 

 

 

DW Sendung To The Point | Anna Clara Arndt

 

Anna Clara Arndt

is a fellow for Global Security and Nuclear Policy at the European Leadership Network (ELN). She writes on nuclear policy and strategic stability issues as well as transatlantic security.  

 

 

 

DW Sendung To The Point | Roman Goncharenko

 

Roman Goncharenko,

he works for DW’s Russian desk and has been extensively covering the war for the last one year. 
 

About the show

DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

To the point — International Debate from Berlin

Strong opinions, clear points of view, international agendas. Three journalists join our presenter and go straight to the point on an international issue that’s making news. It’s controversy and confrontation. It’s background and analysis. It’s the issues that are moving our world.


