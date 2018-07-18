 Pussy Riot concert in Christchurch cancelled following NZ shootings | Music | DW | 15.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Pussy Riot concert in Christchurch cancelled following NZ shootings

Currently touring New Zealand, the Russian feminist punk group had a performance planned in Christchurch on Friday. The band is also banned from entering Brazil, which was the next stop on their international tour.

Moskau Pussy Riot Protest Erlöserkathedrale in Moskau (picture alliance / dpa)

The Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot was set to perform in the New Zealand city affected by deadly terrorist attacks, but "due to the devastating events that occurred in Christchurch today, tonight's show has been officially cancelled," the organizers wrote, adding that they had been advised by the Christchurch police "that due to the ongoing nature of the events that it is best to keep everyone safe and at home."

The band had posted their condolences to the victims on Twitter:

A famous church performance

Pussy Riot's criticism of religion is well known. They became world famous after three members of the feminist protest band were arrested following a masked performance in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral in 2012 (top photo).

Their latest show in New Zealand, in the city of Nelson on Thursday, was also in a church. "No-one was arrested in Nelson, but the irony of seeing the international force that is Pussy Riot perform in a holy space again was spine-tingling," wrote the website Stuff

Their current show, Pussy Riot: Riot Days, which combines video footage, music and spoken word performances, goes through the group's story. It starts with the period when they conceived their notorious performance in the Moscow church, protesting against President Vladimir Putin's links to the country's Orthodox Church, up to the aftermath of the 40 seconds of protest that made headlines worldwide. Two members of the group were imprisoned for two years, charged with "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred charges."

Setbacks in Riot Days tour

The punk art collective had added dates in New Zealand to raise additional funds, as their tour has been facing setbacks. After New Zealand, they were set to head to Brazil, but the Russian dissents have been barred from entering the country.

The additional dates were planned as a fundraiser to help Pussy Riot compensate for their losses. They were depending on the shows in Brazil to fund their international tour, said their unofficial tour manager, Sally Legg, who is also organizing an additional fundraiser event dubbed "Pussies at the Pah," which is described as a "surprise mini femfest with Pussy Riot and friends" that would feature live music, discussions, art workshops, performances and film screenings.  

DW recommends

New Zealand: Twin terrorist attacks kill dozens at Christchurch mosques

At least 49 people have been killed in two attacks targeting Muslims in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. Officials have called it a "right-wing extremist terrorist attack." DW has the latest. (15.03.2019)  

Poisoned Pussy Riot activist: The Kremlin was sending a 'warning sign'

Russian activist Pyotr Verzilov is under police protection in Berlin after suffering an apparent poisoning attack in Moscow. Speaking to DW, Verzilov says he had been targeted over his investigative work. (28.09.2018)  

Berlin doctors say Russian Pussy Riot activist may have been poisoned

Doctors treating Pyotr Verzilov in Berlin said it was likely he was poisoned, adding there was no other explanation for his symptoms. He drew international attention with his protest during the FIFA World Cup. (18.09.2018)  

Russian paper says Pussy Riot activist was to receive sensitive documents

New details have emerged in the case of Kremlin critic Pyotr Verzilov, now in intensive care in Berlin. A Russian newspaper says he was to receive highly sensitive documents on the day he was allegedly poisoned. (19.09.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Twin mosque shootings in New Zealand leave 49 people dead  

Related content

Moskau Pussy Riot Protest Erlöserkathedrale in Moskau

Me and the cop: Pussy Riot releases new protest song 18.07.2018

Feminist punk group Pussy Riot has put out a new video after members were sentenced to 15 days in prison following a pitch invasion at the World Cup final in Russia. The group is no stranger to high-profile protests.

Russland | Demonstrationen von Navalny-Anhängern in Moskau

Rubbing elbows with Pussy Riot and the 'hip' Putin elite 28.02.2018

Award-winning journalist Michael Idov chronicles his odd daily life as the chief editor of GQ Russia in "Dressed Up for a Riot: Misadventures in Putin's Moscow." He told DW how the opposition evolved since the 2010s.

Deutschland Festival Theater der Welt in Hamburg

Pussy Riot is not giving up on Russia 22.06.2017

Maria Alyokhina from the punk group Pussy Riot was prosecuted, imprisoned and later released thanks to a government amnesty. She talks to DW about her work as an artist in the West and her problems in Russia.

Advertisement

Arts.21

Deutschland Berlinale Talents 2019 (Berlinale 2019/Bettina Ausserhofer)

Berlinale Talents: Cinema as resistance

Can cinema change the world? Five filmmakers believe it can. They show people traumatized by war in Mozambique, the willful destruction of nature in Brazil, the fight against racism in the US and child poverty in Lebanon. An Arts.21 Special.  

Books

Still from Moominvalley TV series (Moomin Characters™)

How Tove Jansson's Moomins conquered readers' hearts

Finland's fantastic troll family, the Moomins, are coming to "Moominvalley" in an animated series in the UK. Tove Jansson created the beloved mythical creatures in reaction to the anguish of war.  

Music

Beethoven statue in Bonn (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/H. Schmidt)

How to celebrate Beethoven? The festival named after him shows the way

Another stone has been laid in the mosaic of the coming Beethoven anniversary year. At the International Trade Show (ITB) in Berlin, the Beethovenfest Bonn is giving a sneak preview of its special lineup.  

Arts

Scene of a dancer in brown coat and combat boots from 'The Head and The Load' (Stella Olivier)

Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism

The head of the Ruhrtriennale, Stefanie Carp, was nearly removed from her post after inviting a band critical of Israel state policies to the festival but she held on. A look back as the 2019 events are announced.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  