 Pulitzers honor coverage of US gun massacres, Trump probes | News | DW | 16.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Pulitzers honor coverage of US gun massacres, Trump probes

A local US newspaper has won a special Pulitzer for its "courageous response" after a gunman opened fire in its newsroom and killed five journalists. Prizes also recognized investigations of Donald Trump and his family.

The front page of the Capital Gazette with the headline: 5 shot dead at The Capital

The Pulitzer Prizes for excellence in American journalism recognized three local newspapers for their coverage of gun violence in 2018.

The Capital Gazette of Annapolis, Maryland, was given a special citation for courage and publishing on schedule the day after a gunman entered its newsroom and killed five reporters.

Staff gathered together ahead of the announcement to remember their slain colleagues. "Clearly, there were a lot of mixed feelings," editor Rick Hutzell said. "No one wants to win an award for something that kills five of your friends."

The man charged over the attack — one of the deadliest on journalists in US history — had a longstanding grudge against the paper.

Read moreMarking history: the Pulitzer Prize

Three students hug at a memorial

14 students and three staff members were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018

The Pulitzer for public service went to the South Florida Sun Sentinel for its reporting on the failings of authorities before and after a mass shooting in February 2018 at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen staff and students were killed in the massacre.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette won a breaking news reporting award for its coverage of a shooting in October at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, in which 11 people lost their lives.

Read morePulitzer Prize: Kendrick Lamar makes history as winners announced

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump

Adult film star Stormy Daniels claims she had an affair with Donald Trump

The New York Times was honored for its explanatory reporting on US President Donald Trump's finances and tax avoidance.

The Wall Street Journal won the national reporting prize for exposing Trump's hush payments to two women during his campaign who claimed to have had affairs with him.

Read moreThe truth will out: the Pulitzer Prize in the Trump era

Reuters won an international reporting award for revealing the massacre of Muslim Rohingya men by Buddhist villagers by security forces in Myanmar. The Associated Press was also recognized for documenting atrocities and suffering in Yemen's civil war.

The Pulitzers, the most prestigious prize in US journalism, were first established in 1917 by newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer.

  • Photo by Yannis Behrakis: Syrian Refugee in Lesvos (Reuters/Y. Behrakis)

    Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58

    Capturing a moment

    Greek photojournalist Yannis Behrakis often worked on the front lines of catastrophes. He captured scenes of war and political crises as well as touching scenes in humanitarian catastrophes. In this picture taken in 2015, he photographed Syrian refugees stranded in the Aegean Sea off the island of Lesbos. The father, pictured here, desperately fought for the lives of his children.

  • Photo by Yannis Behrakis: Kurdish refugees trying to catch bread (Reuters/Y. Behrakis)

    Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58

    A fight for survival

    A fight over a loaf of bread quickly becomes a struggle for survival between Kurdish refugees in need of food. Here, the photographer shows us a typical scene in a refugee camp on the Turkish-Iraqi border. The picture shows how the camp was completely overcrowded in April 1991 at a time where there was hardly any food or water.

  • Photo by Yannis Behrakis: Kosovo - a man looking through shattered glass (Reuters/Y. Behrakis)

    Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58

    A keen eye

    The lives of people in war zones was a frequent theme in Behrakis' work. The photojournalist traveled through many countries to document the everyday lives of those who were uprooted. This Albanian man, photographed by Behrakis in Lapusnik near Pristina in 1998, watches the street through shattered glass. Behrakis' eye for narrative imagery earned him many awards.

  • Photo by Yannis Behrakis: Woman in Afghanistan without burka (Reuters/Y. Behrakis)

    Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58

    Civil protest

    On the sidelines of his wartime reporting, for which he was sent to countries and crisis areas around the world, Behrakis repeatedly captured moments of civil protest. Here, after the victory of the opposition over the Taliban regime in 2001, a young Afghan woman appears in public for the first time without a burka.

  • Photo by Yannis Behrakis: Afghan woman and tank (Reuters/Y. Behrakis)

    Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58

    Life during war

    Image composition and strong contrasts are hallmarks of Yannis Behrakis' photos. Here, in 2001, he documented the everyday presence of the military troops in Afghanistan, of which this veiled woman takes little notice. In 2016, he and a team from Reuters received the Pulitzer Prize.

  • Photo by Yannis Behrakis: Afghanistan Kabul (Reuters/Y. Behrakis)

    Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58

    Celebrating the end

    Young men and residents of the Afghan capital of Kabul welcome anti-Taliban alliance troops who reached city limits on November 13, 2001. The civilian population was on the streets of Kabul to celebrate the change from the Taliban regime. Yannis Behrakis caught the scenes with his camera.

  • Photo by Yannis Behrakis: Erdbeben in Pakistan (Reuters/Y. Behrakis)

    Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58

    War and peace

    To capture life beyond the context of conflict, Behrakis often took extra time on his travels and photographed peaceful scenes. Here, a survivor of the severe 2006 earthquake in the Kashmir region of Pakistan arranges the property she has salvaged.

  • Photo by Yannis Behrakis: protests in Taksim Square in Istanbul (Reuters/Y. Behrakis)

    Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58

    Protest movements

    As a frontline reporter, Behrakis captured the protests in Taksim Square in Istanbul. In June 2013, young people protested against dictatorial repression by the Turkish government and Behrakis was among the photojournalists who told their story.

  • Photo by Yannis Behrakis: Protests in Athens - protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van (Reuters/Y. Behrakis)

    Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58

    Faces of war

    At first glance, this photo looks like a scene from the epicenter of a battlefield. But it is "only" the beginning of violent protests in the Greek capital of Athens. Behrakis, who captured the explosiveness of such perilous moments in his photographs, thought of them as a means of political protest.

  • Reuters Photographer Yannis Behrakis (Reuters/A. Latif)

    Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58

    A celebrated photographer

    Yannis Behrakis died in Athens on March 2 at the age of 58, after a long battle with cancer. For more than 30 years, the dedicated war reporter worked for news agency Reuters. "He was one of the best photographers of his generation," said Istanbul-based photographer Lefteris Pitarakis. "He influenced a generation of photographers," added another one of his colleagues.

    Author: Heike Mund (sh)


nm/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)    

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Annapolis shooting: Several killed at 'The Capital Gazette' US newspaper in Maryland

Five people have been shot dead at the offices of "The Capital Gazette" newspaper in the US state of Maryland near Washington. Police have arrested an adult white male in connection with the shooting. (28.06.2018)  

US suspect in 'Capital Gazette' shooting charged with murder

A man who killed five people at "The Capital Gazette" newspaper office in the US state of Maryland has been charged with murder. The man had a bitter history with the paper and police said it was a targeted attack. (29.06.2018)  

Eugenides: 'Trump reminds me of the Wizard of Oz'

Pulitzer Prize winning novelist Jeffrey Eugenides tells DW why he would never be interviewed by an American media outlet about Donald Trump. He also explains why Trump reminds him of the Wizard of Oz. (05.04.2016)  

Florida high school reopens after gun massacre

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and teachers have returned for a day of "emotional readiness and comfort." Two weeks after a deadly attack, a student movement for gun control is gaining momentum. (28.02.2018)  

The truth will out: the Pulitzer Prize in the Trump era

The Pulitzer Prizes were an opportunity for journalism in the United States to recall its core values at a time when they are under threat. It turns out, people do still care about the truth, writes DW's Rick Fulker. (11.04.2017)  

Marking history: the Pulitzer Prize

John Steinbeck and John F. Kennedy; Watergate and the Panama Papers; Janet Cooke's fake news or Maureen Dowd's biting op-eds: Here's a look back at the rich history of the Pulitzer, the US' top awards for writing. (16.04.2018)  

Pulitzer Prize: Kendrick Lamar makes history as winners announced

Kendrick Lamar is the first rapper to win the prestigious award's music prize. In the journalism categories, reporters won big with revelations about sexual harassment allegations against high-profile men. (16.04.2018)  

Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58

His poignant photos of war, humanitarian crises and civil unrest made him one of the best photojournalists of his generation. Here are some of the images that made Greek photographer Yannis Behrakis legendary. (04.03.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Related content

USA - Proteste für ein schärferes Waffengesetz

Are credit card companies financing US mass shootings? 24.12.2018

A 'New York Times' investigation found that credit cards were used to fund the majority of a decade's mass shootings. In some cases, the perpetrators used credit to buy weapons they could not otherwise have afforded.

Pulitzer Preis Medaille

Marking history: the Pulitzer Prize 16.04.2018

John Steinbeck and John F. Kennedy; Watergate and the Panama Papers; Janet Cooke's fake news or Maureen Dowd's biting op-eds: Here's a look back at the rich history of the Pulitzer, the US' top awards for writing.

USA Präsident Donald Trump

Opinion: Donald Trump's emergency ruse is a wake-up call 15.02.2019

In a play to his base, President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to fund his promised border wall after Congress declined to provide money for the barrier. It's a trick and a wake-up call for lawmakers.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  