Pulitzers honor coverage of US gun massacres, Trump probes

The Pulitzer Prizes for excellence in American journalism recognized three local newspapers for their coverage of gun violence in 2018.

The Capital Gazette of Annapolis, Maryland, was given a special citation for courage and publishing on schedule the day after a gunman entered its newsroom and killed five reporters.

Staff gathered together ahead of the announcement to remember their slain colleagues. "Clearly, there were a lot of mixed feelings," editor Rick Hutzell said. "No one wants to win an award for something that kills five of your friends."

The man charged over the attack — one of the deadliest on journalists in US history — had a longstanding grudge against the paper.

14 students and three staff members were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018

The Pulitzer for public service went to the South Florida Sun Sentinel for its reporting on the failings of authorities before and after a mass shooting in February 2018 at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen staff and students were killed in the massacre.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette won a breaking news reporting award for its coverage of a shooting in October at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, in which 11 people lost their lives.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels claims she had an affair with Donald Trump

The New York Times was honored for its explanatory reporting on US President Donald Trump's finances and tax avoidance.

The Wall Street Journal won the national reporting prize for exposing Trump's hush payments to two women during his campaign who claimed to have had affairs with him.

Reuters won an international reporting award for revealing the massacre of Muslim Rohingya men by Buddhist villagers by security forces in Myanmar. The Associated Press was also recognized for documenting atrocities and suffering in Yemen's civil war.

The Pulitzers, the most prestigious prize in US journalism, were first established in 1917 by newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer.

Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58 Capturing a moment Greek photojournalist Yannis Behrakis often worked on the front lines of catastrophes. He captured scenes of war and political crises as well as touching scenes in humanitarian catastrophes. In this picture taken in 2015, he photographed Syrian refugees stranded in the Aegean Sea off the island of Lesbos. The father, pictured here, desperately fought for the lives of his children.

Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58 A fight for survival A fight over a loaf of bread quickly becomes a struggle for survival between Kurdish refugees in need of food. Here, the photographer shows us a typical scene in a refugee camp on the Turkish-Iraqi border. The picture shows how the camp was completely overcrowded in April 1991 at a time where there was hardly any food or water.

Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58 A keen eye The lives of people in war zones was a frequent theme in Behrakis' work. The photojournalist traveled through many countries to document the everyday lives of those who were uprooted. This Albanian man, photographed by Behrakis in Lapusnik near Pristina in 1998, watches the street through shattered glass. Behrakis' eye for narrative imagery earned him many awards.

Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58 Civil protest On the sidelines of his wartime reporting, for which he was sent to countries and crisis areas around the world, Behrakis repeatedly captured moments of civil protest. Here, after the victory of the opposition over the Taliban regime in 2001, a young Afghan woman appears in public for the first time without a burka.

Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58 Life during war Image composition and strong contrasts are hallmarks of Yannis Behrakis' photos. Here, in 2001, he documented the everyday presence of the military troops in Afghanistan, of which this veiled woman takes little notice. In 2016, he and a team from Reuters received the Pulitzer Prize.

Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58 Celebrating the end Young men and residents of the Afghan capital of Kabul welcome anti-Taliban alliance troops who reached city limits on November 13, 2001. The civilian population was on the streets of Kabul to celebrate the change from the Taliban regime. Yannis Behrakis caught the scenes with his camera.

Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58 War and peace To capture life beyond the context of conflict, Behrakis often took extra time on his travels and photographed peaceful scenes. Here, a survivor of the severe 2006 earthquake in the Kashmir region of Pakistan arranges the property she has salvaged.

Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58 Protest movements As a frontline reporter, Behrakis captured the protests in Taksim Square in Istanbul. In June 2013, young people protested against dictatorial repression by the Turkish government and Behrakis was among the photojournalists who told their story.

Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58 Faces of war At first glance, this photo looks like a scene from the epicenter of a battlefield. But it is "only" the beginning of violent protests in the Greek capital of Athens. Behrakis, who captured the explosiveness of such perilous moments in his photographs, thought of them as a means of political protest.

Pulitzer-winning photographer Yannis Behrakis dies at age 58 A celebrated photographer Yannis Behrakis died in Athens on March 2 at the age of 58, after a long battle with cancer. For more than 30 years, the dedicated war reporter worked for news agency Reuters. "He was one of the best photographers of his generation," said Istanbul-based photographer Lefteris Pitarakis. "He influenced a generation of photographers," added another one of his colleagues. Author: Heike Mund (sh)



nm/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

