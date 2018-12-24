Pulitzers honor coverage of US gun massacres, Trump probes

A local US newspaper has won a special Pulitzer for its "courageous response" after a gunman opened fire in its newsroom and killed five journalists. Prizes also recognized investigations of Donald Trump and his family.
The Pulitzer Prizes for excellence in American journalism recognized three local newspapers for their coverage of gun violence in 2018.
The Capital Gazette of Annapolis, Maryland, was given a special citation for courage and publishing on schedule the day after a gunman entered its newsroom and killed five reporters.
Staff gathered together ahead of the announcement to remember their slain colleagues. "Clearly, there were a lot of mixed feelings," editor Rick Hutzell said. "No one wants to win an award for something that kills five of your friends."
The man charged over the attack — one of the deadliest on journalists in US history — had a longstanding grudge against the paper.
Read more: Marking history: the Pulitzer Prize
14 students and three staff members were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018
The Pulitzer for public service went to the South Florida Sun Sentinel for its reporting on the failings of authorities before and after a mass shooting in February 2018 at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen staff and students were killed in the massacre.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette won a breaking news reporting award for its coverage of a shooting in October at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, in which 11 people lost their lives.
Read more: Pulitzer Prize: Kendrick Lamar makes history as winners announced
The New York Times was honored for its explanatory reporting on US President Donald Trump's finances and tax avoidance.
The Wall Street Journal won the national reporting prize for exposing Trump's hush payments to two women during his campaign who claimed to have had affairs with him.
Read more: The truth will out: the Pulitzer Prize in the Trump era
Reuters won an international reporting award for revealing the massacre of Muslim Rohingya men by Buddhist villagers by security forces in Myanmar. The Associated Press was also recognized for documenting atrocities and suffering in Yemen's civil war.
The Pulitzers, the most prestigious prize in US journalism, were first established in 1917 by newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer.
nm/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
Five people have been shot dead at the offices of "The Capital Gazette" newspaper in the US state of Maryland near Washington. Police have arrested an adult white male in connection with the shooting. (28.06.2018)
A man who killed five people at "The Capital Gazette" newspaper office in the US state of Maryland has been charged with murder. The man had a bitter history with the paper and police said it was a targeted attack. (29.06.2018)
Pulitzer Prize winning novelist Jeffrey Eugenides tells DW why he would never be interviewed by an American media outlet about Donald Trump. He also explains why Trump reminds him of the Wizard of Oz. (05.04.2016)
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and teachers have returned for a day of "emotional readiness and comfort." Two weeks after a deadly attack, a student movement for gun control is gaining momentum. (28.02.2018)
The Pulitzer Prizes were an opportunity for journalism in the United States to recall its core values at a time when they are under threat. It turns out, people do still care about the truth, writes DW's Rick Fulker. (11.04.2017)
John Steinbeck and John F. Kennedy; Watergate and the Panama Papers; Janet Cooke's fake news or Maureen Dowd's biting op-eds: Here's a look back at the rich history of the Pulitzer, the US' top awards for writing. (16.04.2018)