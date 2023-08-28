  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
PoliticsLibya

Protests in Libya after foreign minister's Israel meeting

August 28, 2023

The sudden suspension of Libya's foreign minister, after an Israeli announcement of bilateral talks, has prompted protests in the capital Tripoli. Najla Mangoush was also referred to an investigation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vd9q
People burn a shirt showing Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush in Tripoli, Libya, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Protesters in Tripoli mocked up and burned t-shirts showing Najla Mangoush and Eli Cohen Image: Yousef Murad/AP Photo/picture alliance

Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said late on Sunday that he had suspended Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and referred her to an investigation.

The move came hours after Israel said Mangoush had held a meeting with her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen last week in Rome.

Libya has no diplomatic relations with Israel, like several other Arab countries. Under a 1957 Libyan law, dealing with Israel can be punishable by up to nine years in prison. 

What was the reaction in Libya?

The Israeli announcement prompted small protests in Libya around the capital Tripoli.

A group of people burn tires and block roads to protest Libya's Foreign Minister's meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Tajura town of Tripoli, Libya on August 27, 2023.
Isolated protests broke out in Libya overnight following the news, with local media reporting more early on MondayImage: Hazem Turkia/AA/picture alliance

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah's Government of National Unity announced in a Facebook statement the decision to "temporarily suspend" Mangoush, handing over the foreign ministry portfolio to the youth minister.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page that Mangoush had rejected formal meetings with Israeli representatives, in line with the stance of the Government of National Unity.

The Libyan foreign ministry described it as a "chance and unofficial encounter. What happened in Rome was an unofficial meeting that was not pre-planned," the ministry said. It also said that the meeting, which took place during talks with the Italian foreign minister, did not involve any agreements.

However, Reuters news agency on Monday cited an Israeli official as saying that Foreign Minster Cohen's meeting with Mangoush had been agreed in advance "at the highest levels" in Libya. 

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush speaks during a joint press conference with her Kuwaiti counterpart in Kuwait City October 3, 2021.
Najla Mangoush was suspended and the Tripoli-based government also said she'd face an investigationImage: YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP

What had Israel said about the meeting? 

Israel's statement announcing the meeting on Sunday suggested the two parties had discussed possible cooperation, including Israeli aid in humanitarian issues, agriculture and water management.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen also said he stressed to his Libyan counterpart Najla al-Mangoush the importance of preserving Jewish heritage in her country. The talks were facilitated by the Italian foreign minister.

In recent years, Israel has normalized its diplomatic ties with several Arab countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

'Negev summit' emphasizes need to strengthen ties, urges Palestine talks

msh, rmt/ab (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy seeks support to hold elections

ConflictsAugust 28, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces signed a peace deal in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2022

Ethiopia: Rape used as weapon of war in Tigray

Ethiopia: Rape used as weapon of war in Tigray

ConflictsAugust 27, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Two people sit on the ground in a field, hands clasped before them as if in prayer

Deadly 'witch-hunting' practice targets women in India

Deadly 'witch-hunting' practice targets women in India

Human RightsAugust 26, 202301:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

young woman holding small Germany, UK and US flags

English language use gets a boost in Germany

English language use gets a boost in Germany

SocietyAugust 26, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Südafrika Johannesburg | BRICS-Gipfel | Pressekonferenz

BRICS: The West reacts to plans for enlargement

BRICS: The West reacts to plans for enlargement

PoliticsAugust 26, 2023
More from Europe

North America

Country singer Oliver Anthony singing into a microphone and playing quitar.

The chart-topping US country song causing political debate

The chart-topping US country song causing political debate

MusicAugust 26, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage