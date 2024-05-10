Protesters attempt to storm Tesla's factory in Berlin

Environmentalists have long criticized Tesla for clearing sections of a forest in order to build its electric car factory outside Berlin. A police spokesperson said the situation remained "dynamic."

Activists attempted to break into Tesla's electric car factory outside Berlin on Friday, according to

police.

Regional broadcaster RBB reported that several hundred people ran toward the Tesla facility, with many people wearing masks and dressed in black.

Protesters also disrupted operations at a nearby airfield in Neuhardenberg where unsold Tesla vehicles are being stored.

Police arrested several people at the scene of the demonstrations. The situation remains "dynamic," a spokesperson told the German news agency dpa.

At least one protester and three officers were also injured in the incident, according to authorities.

Protesters have set up camp near the Tesla factory Image: Michael Ukas/tnn/dpa/picture alliance

Activists plan days of action

On Friday afternoon, many of the protesters returned to their campsite on a nearby country road.

The activists have called for days of action against Tesla and its facilities in the German state of Brandenburg, Der Spiegel reported.

Environmentalists have long protested against Tesla's factory in Grünheide because forest was cleared in order to build it.

Now, the company plans to expand the facility which would require more woodlands to be cleared.

