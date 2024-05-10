  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineEurovision Song Contest
PoliticsGermany

Protesters attempt to storm Tesla's factory in Berlin

Zac Crellin
May 10, 2024

Environmentalists have long criticized Tesla for clearing sections of a forest in order to build its electric car factory outside Berlin. A police spokesperson said the situation remained "dynamic."

https://p.dw.com/p/4fi2p
Police carrying off a protester near Berlin
Police arrested several people in NeuhardenbergImage: Patrick Pleul/dpa/picture alliance

Activists attempted to break into Tesla's electric car factory outside Berlin on Friday, according to
police. 

Regional broadcaster RBB reported that several hundred people ran toward the Tesla facility, with many people wearing masks and dressed in black.

Protesters also disrupted operations at a nearby airfield in Neuhardenberg where unsold Tesla vehicles are being stored.

Police arrested several people at the scene of the demonstrations. The situation remains "dynamic," a spokesperson told the German news agency dpa.

At least one protester and three officers were also injured in the incident, according to authorities.

Police and protesters facing off near the Tesla factory
Protesters have set up camp near the Tesla factoryImage: Michael Ukas/tnn/dpa/picture alliance

Activists plan days of action

On Friday afternoon, many of the protesters returned to their campsite on a nearby country road.

The activists have called for days of action against Tesla and its facilities in the German state of Brandenburg, Der Spiegel reported.

Environmentalists have long protested against Tesla's factory in Grünheide because forest was cleared in order to build it.

Now, the company plans to expand the facility which would require more woodlands to be cleared.

More to come... Please refresh your browser for updates.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Elon Musk greets workers in front of a sign the reads ' the future'

Germany: Elon Musk visits Tesla factory after power sabotage

Germany: Elon Musk visits Tesla factory after power sabotage

The Tesla CEO's visit coincided with the resumption of production at the plant after a power supply sabotage caused several days of downtime.
BusinessMarch 13, 2024