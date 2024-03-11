Germany: Berlin Tesla factory power restored after sabotage

Germany: Berlin Tesla factory power restored after sabotageMarch 11, 2024
Power has been restored to the the Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on Monday night, grid operator E.DIS said.
Repair work to a damaged pylon was completed much faster than expected, according to the power company.
The news comes a week after the power supply was cut when a far-left activists Volacno Group sabotaged the car factory.
Environmental activists have been protesting against the expansion of the factory, which they say will impact a water protection zone in the forest of Grünheide.
At the time, Tesla chief Elon Musk called the saboteurs the "dumbest eco-terrorists in the world."
The sabotage caused production to come to a halt. Tesla expected the factory to be remain down until the end of the week.
