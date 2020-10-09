 Protecting the Planet Against Desertification | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 28.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global 3000

Protecting the Planet Against Desertification

Desertification is threatening the livelihoods of about a billion people worldwide. It's fueled by human-driven global warming. But its effects can be reversed with regenerative farming and regreening practices.

DW Global 3000 - Planet A | Green Desert | DW, Grünfläche in Wüste

 

Also on Global 3000:

 

DW Global 3000 - Galapagos | Umweltschutz | WDR, Plastik in der Natur

Saving the Galapagos Islands’ Natural Paradise

Located some 1,000 kilometers off the coast of Ecuador in the Pacific Ocean, the Galapagos Islands are home to unique biodiversity. But despite conservation zones, the local ecosystem faces multiples threats, including plastic waste. 

 

DW Sendung Global 3000 | The Good Roll

Crowdinvesting for a greener Ghana

From toilet paper made from bamboo to solar leasing, entrepreneurs in Ghana are brimming with ideas for green businesses. But they often lack capital. Crowdinvesting gives them the boost they need.

 

DW Global 3000 - GT Mosambik | Teen | DW, Siara Anacilia da Cruz

Mozambique: Global Teen

This week's Global Teen comes from Mozambique. Siara Anacilia is 15 years old and loves music. She wants to be an engineer and earn enough money to support her parents. 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 02.05.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 02.05.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 02.05.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 02.05.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 03.05.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 04.05.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 04.05.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 06.05.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 06.05.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Advertisement