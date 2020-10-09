Protecting the Planet Against Desertification

Also on Global 3000:

Saving the Galapagos Islands’ Natural Paradise

Located some 1,000 kilometers off the coast of Ecuador in the Pacific Ocean, the Galapagos Islands are home to unique biodiversity. But despite conservation zones, the local ecosystem faces multiples threats, including plastic waste.

Crowdinvesting for a greener Ghana

From toilet paper made from bamboo to solar leasing, entrepreneurs in Ghana are brimming with ideas for green businesses. But they often lack capital. Crowdinvesting gives them the boost they need.

Mozambique: Global Teen

This week's Global Teen comes from Mozambique. Siara Anacilia is 15 years old and loves music. She wants to be an engineer and earn enough money to support her parents.

