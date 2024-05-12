Projections show separatists losing majority in Catalonia

Spain's Socialists won the largest share of the vote in Catalan elections, as separatist parties are set to lose their majority after more than a decade in power in the region.

Catalans voted on Sunday in a regional election which could serve as a barometer for the level of support for seceding from Spain.

According to a near-complete count of the ballots, the Socialists under Salvador Illa became the largest party, achieving 42 seats.

However, this is far from the 68 seats required for an absolute majority in the chamber. The Socialists still need to win the support of other parties.

Meanwhile, separatist parties appear to have lost power in Catalonia. The four pro-independence parties, led by former regional president Carles Puigdemont's Junts party, were set to win a total of 61 seats.

What else do we know about the election?

"My sense today is that we are entering a new important stage in Catalonia," Illa said before casting his ballot.

No party is likely to reach an absolute majority of seats, meaning they will need coalition partners to form government.

Separatist leader Carles Puigdemont campaigned from southern France ahead of the likely passage of a bill that would grant him amnesty Image: Adria Puig/Anadolu/picture alliance

Junts candidate Carles Puigdemont, who led Catalonia during a 2017 independence referendum that was declared illegal by the constitutional court, hopes to return to power and come back to Spain.

Following the independence vote, Puigdemont fled to Belgium and hopes to return home after Spain's government under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist government championed a bill that would grant amnesty to people involved in the secession vote. The bill is expected to come into effect by late May.

The Catalan branch of the Socialists under Salvador Illa has won the most seats in parliament, according to projections based on exit polls Image: Emilio Morenatti/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Sanchez hopes for regional victory

The Socialists winning the regional election in Catalonia would represent a substantial victory for Sanchez, who has promised to "heal the wounds" caused by the referendum and the subsequent judicial action.

The push for Madrid to reconcile with Catalan separatists has been bitterly opposed by the Spanish right and far-right.

Last month, Sanchez took a five-day break from office to consider resigning after what he called a smear campaign against his wife, who had been accused of corruption.

So far both Junts and ERC have ruled out forming a coalition with the Socialists.

ERC under Pere Aragones currently governs in coalition with Junts.

If negotiations fail to produce a viable coalition by August, another election will be held in October.

