Producing more nutritious food sustainably - Eco India

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaProducing more nutritious food sustainably - Eco IndiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndia09/12/2024September 12, 2024How can we boost nutrition levels and benefit our environment too? A waste product that enriches farmland could help, as could seaweed. Children in Assam are learning to grow veggies, and an age-old fish dish has made a comeback in Tamil Nadu.https://p.dw.com/p/4kY11Advertisement