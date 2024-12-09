  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineMigration
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Producing more nutritious food sustainably - Eco India

September 12, 2024

How can we boost nutrition levels and benefit our environment too? A waste product that enriches farmland could help, as could seaweed. Children in Assam are learning to grow veggies, and an age-old fish dish has made a comeback in Tamil Nadu.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kY11
Skip next section Similar stories from India

Similar stories from India

A man dressed in a yellow and black striped shirt takes a photograph, with the camera pointed directly at the photographer

Indian photographers snap marginalized groups in Chennai

A photo exhibition in North Chennai is showcasing the lives of those living in poverty in the industrial region.
SocietyMay 13, 202405:41 min
A group of people getting something to eat outside a shelter in northern India

India: Climate change leaves Dehli's urban poor in the cold

Climate change has also brought cold weather to northern India. How do people living in poverty without shelter cope?
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 26, 202407:23 min
Eco India

Safeguarding the coastline of Mumbai

Marine biologists are working to protect Mumbai's marine life from further destruction.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 8, 202206:21 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Asia

More on Nature and Environment from Asia

Bhutan Wasserkrise Schülerinnen der Central School in Tsirangtoe

Water worries in Bhutan

Bhutan is feeling the effects of climate change, but is fighting the water crisis with bold ideas.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202206:35 min
A woman holds a tray of seedlings in a tree nursery

100 million trees for Borneo

On Borneo, many forests have been cut down. The 100 Million Trees project brings woodlands back.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 28, 202206:01 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

Thumbnail | DW Sendung Planet A

How can we harness gravity to solve our energy needs?

Gravity batteries are a new big hope for storing excess renewable electricity.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 23, 202411:56 min
A woman in Morocco fills containers with water during a drought

How big business is profiting from the growing water crisis

Water scarcity has led to a market where local communities and private companies compete for access to a vital resource.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 17, 202410:50 min
People plant trees on the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan

Africa's Great Green Wall struggles to halt desertification

Billions have been poured into the Green Wall project to stop land degradation but little progress has been made.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 29, 202403:11 min
Show more
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Eco India 06.09.24 - Umwelt

India's Supreme Court upholds right to climate justice

India has recognized the constitutional right of individuals to be free from the adverse effects of climate change.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 12, 202406:00 min
Eco India 06.09.24 - Umwelt

Fisherman and artist depict ocean changes

A fisherman and an artist in Tamil Nadu raise awareness of negative changes to the ocean due to climate change.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 11, 202404:14 min
DW Eco India | Sendung vom 26.07.2024

Saving trees in Tamil Nadu

How an arborist from Auroville turned his childhood love of forests into a profession.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 31, 202405:23 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India — The Environment Magazine

Eco India is a show dedicated to the amazing Indian subcontinent. It covers compelling themes in Asia and Europe: environment, sustainability, technology and social issues.

Go to show Eco India