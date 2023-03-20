Processing the trauma of the Holocaust through music

The album "Silent Tears" features poems set in music by women who survived the Holocaust. It is the first Yiddish-language album that has topped the European World Music charts.

In the early 1990s, when psychologist Paula David started as a social worker in the Baycrest Center, a Jewish home for assisted living for seniors in Toronto, Canada, she had no idea what she was in for.

Although she was trained in group trauma therapy, the field of study was not as developed as it is today.

Meanwhile, the 41 elderly women who met her regularly for group therapy were all survivors of the Holocaust from Eastern Europe.

The women did not initially want to speak about their childhood and youth.

"In the beginning, they told me very clearly that they cannot tell these stories, that they had no words for them," said David.

Instead, the psychologist spoke to the participants about their daily lives, their children and their grandchildren for a year.

The problem was that many women were already showing early symptoms of dementia, meaning their earlier, traumatic memories were clearer than more recent experiences.

Finally the "dam broke," as David said once in a TV interview. Now that the women trusted her, she heard shocking testimony of human experiments, torture, the loss of children or other close relatives, of sexual abuse, terrible hunger, sickness and forced sterilization.

From shame to poetry

Until then, these women had not shared their stories even with their closest relatives.

"It was the time before "Schindler's List," David told DW, referring to 1993 hit film that shone a light on the horrors of Nazi genocide against European Jews. "One did not speak so much about the Holocaust. The theme was at the time loaded with shame."

Every now and then there were breakthroughs with the group — but also setbacks. "It was often so overwhelming," David said. "Then we needed lots of cups of tea and spoke about other themes for some time."

David began recording the reports and transcribing them at home. She realized that the participants, whose mother tongue was not English, used a syntax, melody and vocabulary that was completely different from those born in Canada.

The language they used was "infinitely stronger than I could have expressed it," David said. She wrote down the sentences and organized them thematically. And in this manner, poems came into being which she presented to the group.

The women could hardly believe they were listening to their own words. One said: "I can't even write, forget composing poems!" Realiing they each were poets filled them with pride.

The Holocaust survivors and Paula David herself gave the poems a structure. "We became poets," the psychologist remembers.

The group therapy sessions became such an important fixture in the women's lives that they worked around family meetings and hairdresser appointments to attend, David says.

In a wooden box for two and a half years

Four years later, in 2019, Paula David met journalist and music producer Daniel Rosenberg. He was deeply involved with the story of Molly Applebaum at the time. Applebaum had experienced a similar fate like the women in Baycrest.

In 1942, Molly began writing her diary as a 12-year-old. In it, she related how she had survived the extermination of the Jews in the Polish ghettos because she and her older cousin then lived with a Polish farmer.

Hidden in a wooden crate that was buried in a stable, the girls could only leave the cell at night and were covered with insects, lice and dirt.

Molly's mother was shot dead in a ghetto in Tarnow and she never saw her little brother and stepfather again. Molly's diary "Buried Words," was published in 2017. Today, she is 92 years old and lives in Toronto.

Rosenberg decided to make a music album out of Molly's diary entries and the stories of the women at Baycrest. Not in English though, but in Yiddish and Polish — the languages that the women spoke as children and in their youth.

The music would also have to match, so Rosenberg decided to work with Olga Avigail Mieleszczuk, the leading expert for Polish tango.

Before WWII, Tango was very popular in Poland and there was a special style of the genre with elements from Klezmer and Roma music. The era ended after WWII began. The writer Andrzej Wlast and composer Artur Gold were killed in Treblinka.

Songs from poems

In the album, "Silent Tears: The Last Yiddish Tango," there are altogether nine songs.

Four are originals from the 1930s, composed by Artur Gold. The rest are new compositions by Rebekah Wolkstein and Oscar Strock. They are played by the Canadian chamber orchestra, the Payadora Tango Ensemble, and the accordionist Sergiu Popa.

The texts by Applebaum and the Baycrest group are sung by Lenka Lichtenberg, Olga Avigail Mieleszczuk, Aviva Chernick and Marta Kosiorek.

The Canadian singer Lenka Lichtenberg has sung two songs. She comes from Prague. Her mother and grandmother were prisoners in the Theresienstadt concentration camp and her grandfather died in Auschwitz.

In her album, "Thieves of Dreams" from the year 2022, she works through the experiences of her grandmother, whose poems she discovered in a desk drawer in her former home in Prague. Lichtenberg recently won a Juno, the Canadian grammy, for her album.

Finding the right balance

Lichtenberg is a professional, but "Silent Tears" was still a challenge, she told DW, especially the piece, "A Victim of Mengele."

"I have been singing since I was nine years old but I had never heard such a horrible subject," she said. "I asked myself: How can I sing something like this?"

For days she sat at her piano so that she could find a way to sing the poem. Her goal was to find the right balance. As she says, "To give the song an emotion without being overwhelmed by its feeling."

In March 2023, "Silent Tears" climbed the charts and reached number 1 in the European World Music charts. Media organizations including Canada's CBC, Deutschlandfunk Kultur and Austria's ORF reported about the album.

Rosenberg and Molly Applebaum's daughter Sharon Wrock were overwhelmed. "80 years ago, when Molly was hidden under the farm and wrote her diary, Hitler controlled all radio stations," she said. "Now, her words are being broadcast in the form of songs in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy and many other countries. We burst into tears as we tried to comprehend that."

Meanwhile, the women from Paula David's group at the Baycrest Center have all passed away. But many groups have since evolved. David is happy that the Holocaust survivors have found a new life with "Silent Tears."

Now, the story of these women is being heard all over the world, in the languages the women spoke as children and in words that were forcibly taken away from them.

This article was originally written in German.