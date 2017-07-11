Prince William remembers grandmother, vows support for King Charles III — as it happened

Accession Council proclaims Charles III as new king

Harry and Meghan join Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle to greet crowds

It was the first public appearance of the two couples since the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined Prince William and wife Kate to examine the flowers and tributes left outside Windsor Castle on Saturday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This is the first time the two couples have appeared together since Harry and Meghan moved to the United States, leaving their royal duties behind.

A spokesman for Prince William said that he had invited Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate as they examined the tributes and greeted the crowds who were waiting outside of the entrance to Windsor Castle.

Witnesses report that William said the days since the queen's death had been "surreal."

"We all thought she was invincible," he said.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral confirmed for September 19

The queen's funeral will take place on September 19 at 10 a.m. GMT at Westminster Abbey, royal officials said.

The date is set to become a public holiday, as King Charles III announced.

The queen's casket, which is currently being kept at Balmoral Castle, will be brought to Edinburgh on Sunday. It will then be flown to London on Tuesday. From Wednesday until the morning of the funeral, the coffin will lie at Westminster Hall.

During those four days, the British public will be allowed to pay a last visit to the queen.

The queen's body currently rests in a coffin made of oak in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle. It is covered with the royal standard of Scotland and with a bouquet of flowers.

Prince Williams speaks up about loss of Queen Elizabeth II

Prince William shared a statement publicly for the first time since the death of Britain's long-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

He emphasized how "the world lost an extraordinary leader," but how he personally lost a grandmother.

"I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real," the new Prince of Wales said in the statement.

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love," he went on. "All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen."

He vowed to keep her memory alive by supporting his father, Britain's new king Charles III, in any way possible.

Canada proclaims King Charles as head of state

King Charles III was officially proclaimed as Canada's head of state on Saturday during a ceremonial act in its capital, Ottawa.

Although Charles had become king automatically after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, the accession ceremony in Canada signifies a meaningful constitutional step to welcome the new monarch of the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the ceremony alongside other top-tier politicians.

Charles is now officially proclaimed as head of state in Canada which is a member of the British commonwealth. It is expected that other member countries could follow suit.

An ensemble of the Canadian Armed Forces placed God Save the King during a 21-run gun salute, which marked a resemblance to the ceremony in London. At the end of the ceremony, Canada's national anthem was played.

Many Canadians were said to have had great affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose image is embedded on some of their coins. The queen was the head of state for nearly half of Canada's existence. She visited the country on 22 occasions during heir reign.

Royal family welcomes tributes outside of Balmoral Castle

Queen Elizabeth II's three youngest children and their families took time to read the tributes

Members of the royal family stopped outside of the gates of Balmoral Castle to examine the many tributes left after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. They had attended a prayer service nearby beforehand.

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, the queen's three youngest children, greeted a group of mourning gatherers outside the castle on Saturday alongside their families.

Princess Eugenie, who is Andrew's daughter, laid a floral bouquet down in honor of her grandmother.

The members of the royal family welcomed the tributes to the queen on the same day that her eldest son Charles was officially proclaimed as Britain's king in a ceremony in London.

Leading British politicians take oath of allegiance

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss has taken an oath of loyalty to King Charles III along with other senior members of her government, hours after he was officially confirmed as British sovereign.

The lawmakers vowed in the House of Commons to "bear true allegiance to his Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors."

Although all lawmakers vow allegiance to the monarch after being elected, it is not obligatory to take a new oath if a new sovereign comes to the throne. MPs will, however, be given the opportunity to do so in the coming days.

The British lower house has been holding a rare Saturday session to allow MPs to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth. All other parliamentary business has been suspended after the queen's death.

Second proclamation takes place after procession

A second proclamation announcing Charles' accession to the throne has been made at the Royal Exchange in the center of London.

The wording was the same as that made an hour previously at St James's Palace.

The proclamation, which was greeted with applause from the gathered crowd, came after a ceremonial procession to the building through the center of the city.

King Charles issues declaration at historic proclamation ceremony

Public proclamation of Charles III as new monarch

The so-called Principal Proclamation has been read from the balcony at St James’s Palace following the earlier confirmation of Charles III as new sovereign by the Accession Council.

The proclamation of Charles' accession to the British throne was accompanied by a fanfare and simultaneous gun salutes from nearby Hyde Park and the Tower of London.

A second proclamation will be made an hour later at the Royal Exchange in the City of London.

Gun salutes were fired at the public proclamation

Charles speaks of 'heavy responsibilities'

In a speech at the ceremony, Charles III has formally announced the death of his "beloved mother," Queen Elizabeth II, and expressed gratitude for the public support for his entire family after the bereavement.

He said he was "deeply aware" of the "heavy responsibilities" that had now passed on to him as new sovereign.

"In taking up these responsibilities I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the commonwealth realms and territories across the world," he said.

He also gave thanks for the "constant support" of his wife, Camilla.

As is traditional, Charles also swore an oath to uphold the security of the Church of Scotland.

Charles III (r), seen next to his wife, Camilla, and his son, Prince William, spoke of 'heavy responsibilities'

Accession Council proclaims Charles as new British monarch

The Accession Council has formally proclaimed Charles, the eldest son of Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, as the new British sovereign.

At a televised ceremony, the council also announced the new king's name as head of state: Charles the Third.

The ceremony was attended by the heir-apparent, Charles' son William, who has also taken his father's title of Prince of Wales.

Charles automatically became the new monarch after the death of his mother, with Saturday's proclamation being only a confirmation of his identity as new king.

The proclamation at St James's Palace will be followed by a public announcement from a palace balcony an hour later.

Meeting of the Accession Council begins

The Accession Council, a ceremonial body whose job is to confirm the identity and regnal name of a new British monarch, has begun meeting at St James's Palace in London.

The council includes the lord mayor of the City of London and members of the House of Lords among other dignitaries and civil servants.

At Saturday's ceremony, Charles, 73, the eldest son of Elizabeth II, will be affirmed as the new British monarch as successor to his mother, who died on September 8.

The new king will take the title of Charles III.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss, as well former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair, David Cameron, and Boris Johnson, were seen arriving at St James's Palace for the council.

Members of the Accession Council assembled before the throne still bearing the 'ER' cypher of Elizabeth II

What is to happen on Saturday

At 10 am local time (0900 UTC), Queen Elizabeth's eldest son, Charles, will be proclaimed king at the Accession Council, which will hold the ceremony in the state apartments of St James's Palace in the City of Westminster. The meeting will be televised for the first time.

Following this proclamation, the new king, titled Charles III, will hold his first privy council, the committee that advises the monarch on state affairs.

A public proclamation will then be made at 11 am local time (1000 UTC) from a balcony of the palace. The announcement will likely be accompanied by a fanfare and gun salutes.

At midday local time (1100 UTC), another proclamation will be made at the Royal Exchange in the City of London.

Two hours later, senior members of the British Parliament will be expected to swear an oath of allegiance to the new sovereign. Swearing such an oath is not obligatory for all MPs, though all will eventually have the opportunity.

Charles' accession to the British throne will be proclaimed a day later in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, which together with England make up the United Kingdom.

London police step up security ahead of royal funeral

Police in the British capital, London, say they are putting long-rehearsed security plans into action following the queen's death, with officers deployed at key locations such as transport hubs and royal parks and residences.

The police said in a statement that they would be closing some roads in the City of Westminster, where many important government buildings are located, "to ensure the safety of those members of public visiting London and to allow the planned ceremonial events to take place."

Visitors to London were requested to "remain vigilant and report any concerns to police officers on duty."

The police forces involved are the Metropolitan Police, the British Transport Police and the City of London Police.

Japanese, US leaders planning to attend queen's funeral

Japan's Emperor Naruhito is planning to travel to Britain for Queen Elizabeth's funeral on what would be his first overseas trip since taking the throne in May 2019, Japanese media have said.

The Japanese government is also arranging for his wife, Empress Masako, to accompany him at her wish, they said, citing government sources.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may also attend the event, which is expected to take place in London's Westminster Abbey on September 19.

US President Joe Biden has also said he will go to Britain for the funeral.

"I don't know the details yet, but I'll be going," he told reporters.

Accession Council to officially proclaim Charles the new king

Charles will be formally proclaimed King at St James's Palace on Saturday.

Although he automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died, he will take an oath to "assume the duties and responsibilities of sovereignty" at a ceremony overseen by a body called the Accession Council.

The Garter King of Arms will then read the first public proclamation of the new sovereign from the balcony at St James's palace.

A day later it will be read aloud in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

It is part of the traditional British pomp and ceremony when a new sovereign takes charge and dates back to 1837.

Charles makes first speech as king

Times have changed, though, and King Charles III on Friday already made his first television address, paying tribute to the late queen and vowed to serve with "loyalty, respect, and love."

He said he would emulate his late mother's life of service.

The queen's journey to her final resting place

Away from the world's media glare in London, a mass of flower bouquets grew at Holyroodhouse, the royal palace in Edinburgh.

The queen's coffin will be taken there from Balmoral Castle on Sunday.

From here, it will be taken in procession to St Giles' Cathedral, where the queen will lie at rest. Members of the public are due to be allowed to pay their respects.

From the Scottish capital, her coffin is due to be flown to London on Tuesday for a lying in state at Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster.

Officials expect more than a million people to file past the catafalque.

A televised funeral service will take place at Westminster Abbey at some time in the next two weeks.

She will be interred with Prince Philip at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

King and PM's first formal audience

King Charles III hosted British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace for their first formal "audience."

The monarch is the UK's head of state and meets with the prime minister weekly to discuss government business.

King Charles met Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace

Friday's meeting between the new king and new prime minister was brief.

He told her his mother's death was "the moment I've been dreading, as I know a lot of people have."

"But you try and keep everything going," he added.

Queen Elizabeth advised 15 prime ministers during her reign, something Truss reflected on during a session of parliament.

"I have personally greatly valued her wise advice," both before and since becoming premier, Truss said.

"She generously shared with me her deep experience of government, even in those last days."

