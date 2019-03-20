 Prince William honors WWI dead in New Zealand on Anzac Day | News | DW | 25.04.2019

News

Prince William honors WWI dead in New Zealand on Anzac Day

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Australia, New Zealand and Turkey to commemorate WWI soldiers killed at Gallipoli. UK Prince William marked the event in Auckland before heading to Christchurch.

Prince William lays a wreath at Anzac Day ceremony in Auckland (Imago Images/AAP/D. Rowland)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called for unity at the Anzac Day ceremony honoring Australian and New Zealand troops who lost their lives in the 1915 battle on Turkey's Gallipoli peninsula.

"Let us recommit to always remembering our shared humanity that there is more that unites us than divides us," Ardern said.

"Our sense of independence is as strong as our sense of responsibility to each other and not just as nation states but as human beings. That is part of the Anzac legacy," she added at the event in Auckland, which was also attended by the UK's Prince William.

The prince did not speak at the ceremony, but laid a wreath in the name of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The British monarch formally serves as New Zealand's head of state.

Thousands lost in WWI

The word Anzac was originally an acronym for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, the official designation for troops from the two countries who took part in WWI against Germany and its allies.

One of those allies was the Ottoman Empire, which modern-day Turkey belonged to. On April 25, 1915, Anzac soldiers landed on the Gallipoli peninsula to launch a bloody and ultimately unsuccessful campaign to capture Istanbul. Some 10,000 Australian and New Zealand troops lost their lives.

The date of the Gallipoli landing now serves as a national day of remembrance to all fallen veterans from the two countries.

  • Gallipoli in 1915: A black and white photo of a canon being pushed onto a beach, surrounded by soldiers. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    A land far away

    A land far away

    The landing at Gallipoli in Turkey holds great symbolism in Australia and New Zealand, with both countries having suffered considerable losses for such a distant cause. Australia lost an estimated 8,700 troops, while New Zealand suffered some 2,800 fatalities, a fact remembered each year by both countries on April 25, also known as Anzac Day.

  • Anzac Day in Turkey, with the sun rising over gravestones. (picture-alliance/AA/B. Ozkan)

    Sunrise at landing site

    Sunrise at landing site

    In 1915, the allies had been trying to seize the peninsula on the western edge of Turkey in an effort to break through to Constantinople - modern-day Istanbul. However, the British-led operation suffered the first of many setbacks when Allied troops were landed at a cove further north than where they had planned to come ashore. Many Australians and New Zealanders visit the site to this day.

  • A performance of the traditional New Zealand Maori Haka dance (picture-alliance/Anadolu Agency/E. Aydin)

    Traditional war dance

    Traditional war dance

    In Turkey, Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton represented the government in a service at ANZAC Cove, Gallipoli. New Zealand was represented by the country’s Governor General Patsy Reddy, and respects were also shown with a traditional haka war dance.

  • Canberra, Australia, ANZAC Day parade (picture-alliance/Xinhua/Z. Nan)

    Women take the lead

    Women take the lead

    In memorial celebrations in Australia, female veterans led parades for the first time in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. Security was tight amid concerns the event might be targeted by Islamists.

  • Anzac Day service held in France, with wreaths being laid. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Rossignol)

    A centenary in France

    A centenary in France

    Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was joined by his French counterpart, Edouard Philippe, and heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, for Anzac Day in the French town of Villers-Bretonneux. The town was chosen because the day also marked the 100th anniversary of it being taken from the Germans by Australian troops.

  • Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (picture-alliance/PA Wire/Daily Telegraph/E. Mullholland)

    Royal remembrance

    Royal remembrance

    In Britain, Prince William, along with his brother Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, paid their respects in a service at Westminster Abbey. Earlier Harry and Meghan had attended a dawn service at Hyde Park, where the prince laid a wreath of red roses.

    Author: Richard Connor


In the peninsula's Anzac Cove, some 1,100 Australians and New Zealanders took part in a dawn service to remember the fallen.

New Zealand Muslims to show support

Thursday's ceremony was held under heavy security in Auckland, with the country still reeling from attacks on two mosques in the city of Christchurch six weeks ago. Snipers were visible on the rooftops.

Muslim youth association leader Azeem Zafarullah said it was important for the Muslim community to take part in the Anzac Day services following the Mosque attacks.

"It's important that we show the public that we're here to represent our country — we are loyal citizens," he told reporters.

With Muslims receiving strong support following the mosque shootings, it is "important that we show that support back," he added.

Read more: Sri Lanka bombings likely retaliation for Christchurch attacks

Watch video 28:36

New Zealand - Life after the Terror Attacks

'Good friend'

After honoring Anzac soldiers, Prince William traveled to Christchurch to talk to rescue workers and police officers who had been first to arrive at the scene of the two massacres.

According to New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush, the prince urged the first responders to look after themselves. The royal also explained his visit to Christchurch by saying that a "good friend" must do more than simply pick up the phone when someone is in need.

"You travel to their place and you put your arms around them," the prince reportedly told the staff.

The 36-year-old royal had been trained to fly rescue helicopters during his time in the British military and later worked as an air ambulance pilot for several years.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also spoke at a separate Anzac Day event in Townsville, Queensland, sharing the account of his grandfather, a World War II veteran.

"Our heroes don't just belong to the past, they live with us today," Morrison said.

dj/amp (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

