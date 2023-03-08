  1. Skip to content
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan
Before the baptism it had not been known whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would use royal titles for their two childrenImage: Andrew Kelly/REUTERS
SocietyUnited Kingdom

Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter christened in US

21 minutes ago

The couple announced their daughter has been christened Princess Lilibet Diana in a private ceremony. Royal titles will be used for both of their children.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OPt4

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, announced on Wednesday that their daughter was christened in a private ceremony at their home in California.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor," a spokesperson for the couple said on Wednesday.

Royal titles to be used

Before the announcement, it had not been known whether the couple — who have stepped away from royal duties — would want their children to be known as prince and princess.

According to royal protocol, King Charles' grandchildren, Archie 3, and Lilibet 1, were eligible to use royal titles when he took the throne.

Buckingham Palace said that the royal website would be updated to reflect the changed titles in "due course."

Relations between Harry and Meghan and the royal family have been strained following a series of interviews and the publication of Harry's book which laid bare the frayed relationship.

Buckingham Palace breaks silence on Meghan & Harry interview

The baptism comes days after reports that Harry and Meghan had been told to vacate Frogmore Cottage which is situated on the royal family's Windsor estate outside London.

The couple moved into the home following their marriage in 2018, but after quitting their royal duties in 2020, they moved to California.

It is also not yet known whether Harry will attend his father's coronation in May.

kb/ar (AFP, AP, Reuters)

