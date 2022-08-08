 Prayer and Action - The Church and the War | Faith Matters - The Church Program | DW | 04.08.2022

Faith Matters

Prayer and Action - The Church and the War

Christians have a duty to welcome strangers. The gospels record Jesus as saying, "I was a stranger and you invited me in.”

In response to the refugee crisis precipitated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Christians in Germany are helping in a number of ways.

In our report Prayer and Action we investigate the Church’s response to the refugees’ plight. Parish centers have been turned into shelters; in the Café Ukraine in downtown Berlin the new arrivals are invited to discuss ways of making the best of their situation; concerts and prayer services offer them support and encouragement.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 07.08.2022 – 00:03 UTC
SUN 07.08.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SUN 07.08.2022 – 20:30 UTC
MON 08.08.2022 – 01:15 UTC
MON 08.08.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 10.08.2022 – 17:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 07.08.2022 – 09:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3