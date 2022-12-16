Poverty in Britain – Aid Organizations Sound the Alarm

In London, families are particularly affected by poverty. They are being hit hard by high inflation in Britain this winter. Volunteers are stretched to the limit because the government cannot get a grip on the situation.

Also on Focus on Europa:

Image: DW

Why more and more women are becoming fishers in Norway

Is fishing women’s business? Right now, three percent of fishers are women. As less men want to fish, young women are being drawn to the water. And they are fighting for more family-friendly laws on the cutter.

Island mail - France's mail carrier in the rainforest

At Christmas, the mail carrier on France's overseas island of La Réunion is on the road for two days. But it always takes that long. It takes about two days to deliver letters and parcels to the mountain villages.

Ukraine – nerves of steel: soccer in times of war

Soccer is a popular sport in Ukraine. Despite air raids, the professionals of Lokomotyv Kyiv, as well as children's and amateur teams, train in the partly destroyed stadiums. A touch of normality in the everyday life of war.

Swiss make fake snow for ski fans despite energy crisis

Are Swiss snow cannons and mountain railroads allowed to waste energy in the Alps while offices and living rooms remain cold? High altitude areas like the Swiss ski region Jungfrau use snow cannons.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 21.12.2022 – 23:30 UTC

THU 22.12.2022 – 05:30 UTC

THU 22.12.2022 – 07:30 UTC

THU 22.12.2022 – 11:30 UTC

THU 22.12.2022 – 15:30 UTC

THU 22.12.2022 – 21:30 UTC

FRI 23.12.2022 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 22.12.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3