 Postcards from WWII and how Bulgaria has yet to come to terms with the past | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 07.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Postcards from WWII and how Bulgaria has yet to come to terms with the past

Even 75 years after the end of World War II, Bulgarians can't agree whether they were occupied by the Soviet Union, or liberated. A personal account.

view of thw riting on the backs of ancient postcards (DW/Rayna Breuer)

The two postcards my Bulgarian great-grandfather wrote so many decades ago were stored in a box between documents, military medals and decorations, wrapped in crumpled transparent foil. One is dated April 1945, with a school in Pecs, Hungary on the front. "I am in good health. And I hope that you are also in good health at home," Hristo Ivanov, pressed into military service by the Red Army because he was a veterinarian, wrote to his daughter.

The second card is dated May 17, 1945, and shows an idyllic street promenade in Deutschlandsberg, Austria. Hristo Ivanov wrote to the family that he might be coming home soon: "Study and be diligent, so when the war is over and I come home, you can welcome me proudly," he admonished his daughter. In his opinion, you would always succeed with diligence and learning.

He was to be proven wrong.

Read more:Radio Free Europe rebrands in Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania 

photo of two balck and white post cards (DW/Rayna Breuer)

Postcards from Hungary and Austria, postmarked 1945

The Soviets — liberators or occupying force?

The Red Army invaded Bulgaria in September 1944. Up to 30,000 people were killed over the next three months — former ministers, journalists, clergymen, businessmen, intellectuals and large landowners, all accused of shunning the Communist system. Thousands of people were killed at the Belene concentration camp on the island of the same name.

It turned out that diligence and learning made no difference; people needed to be affiliated to the right party.

As my grandmother was not a card-carrying member of the Communist party, she was not allowed to go to medical school. Instead, she became a teacher of biology and chemistry in a small village. My great-grandfather's brother allegedly committed suicide, but nobody in the family believes that — they say he was killed. He was openly skeptical about the establishment of Communist rule in Bulgaria.

That sentiment continues to divide public opinion to this day. Some feel the Red Army liberated Bulgaria in September 1944, others say the country was occupied.

Caught between two fronts

Bulgaria did not take part in the war until 1941, when, at the insistence of Tsar Boris III, the country joined the Tripartite Pact. German troops were stationed in the country. The rulers in Sofia hoped this alliance with Germany would garner them occupation zones in the countries to the immediate west, parts of what is today Serbia and Northern Macedonia.

Three years later, the Red Army stood at Bulgaria's borders. On September 5, 1944, the Soviet Union declared war on the Tsardom of Bulgaria, rejecting an armistice demanded by the Bulgarian side. The Red Army marched across the northern border and occupied the Black Sea resort towns Varna and Burgas, capturing the German sailors that had stayed behind. Bulgaria broke off diplomatic relations with Germany that same day.

Red Army monument in Sofia, figures painted in garish colors and as super heros in (dapd)

Superman, Joker, Captain America: artists gave a Red Army monument in Sofia a new look in 2011

When the Red Army invaded Bulgaria, they hardly encountered any resistance. Many people were dissatisfied with the government and the monarchy. Without further ado, a Moscow-controlled puppet government was established. Now Bulgaria was on the Soviet side, and Germany the enemy. Many men were drafted by the Red Army, including my great-grandfather.

When WWII ended, Bulgaria was on the side of the victorious powers. "Bulgaria needs friendship with the USSR like every living being needs air and sunshine," the future communist Prime Minister, Georgi Dimitroff, described the new alliance. Many people even today say Bulgaria was liberated, even if the Soviet influence after the end of the war did not bring the longed-for freedom.

The presence of the past

After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Communist regime, many Eastern European states began to try to come to terms with the past — but not Bulgaria. Even 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the transition to democracy, there is little public debate about the atrocities committed by the Communist regime. The 10th grade history textbooks were finally rewritten last year, according to a law from the year 2000 that described the communist regime as criminal.

heads, flags being waved, a monument in the background (DW/Rayna Breuer)

Celebrations in Sofia on May 9

Western-oriented civil society has demanded the removal of Russian monuments for years. Activists regularly spray them with bright colors and transform the Red Army soldiers into heroes of Western pop culture like Superman or Captain America.

After the Crimean annexation, a monument in Sofia wore Ukraine's national colors. Activists later decorated that same monument with a crocheted balaclava made popular by the Russian protest band Pussy Riot. More than 75 years after the end of the Second World War, these monuments are a symbol of the fragmentation of Bulgarian society — a society that has not yet found a way to approach its own history.

May 9 is a day that disunites

While on May 9, most European countries celebrate the 1950 Schuman Declaration — basically the founding of the European Union — Russia and other former USSR satellites states hold military parades to celebrate the victory over Nazi Germany on that day. Bulgaria, poised between East and West, between Russian nostalgia and Western orientation, is torn between the two, and every year, the rifts grow deeper.

man holds placard with a photo of Stalin(DW/Rayna Breuer)

Celebrating the victory over Nazi Germany with a Stalin placard

Bulgaria commemorates both occasions, but the celebrations of the victory over Nazi Germany have a much larger dimension: thousands of people gather every year in downtown Sofia, festive with Bulgarian and Russian flags. People sing Russian songs, schoolchildren wear yellow-and-black-striped St George's ribbons, a Soviet symbol of military bravery in the Second World War, and wreaths are laid.

All of this takes place beneath the great monument to the Red Army: 40 meters tall, with the statue of a Red Army soldier pointing a gun at the sky. In 1993, the city council decided to demolish the monument. So far, no one has dared to enforce the decision.

An old man's hopes

My great-grandfather experienced the independence of Bulgaria in 1908, the monarchy, the invasion of the Red Army in 1944 and the following 45 years of communist rule. He even witnessed the early years of democracy. He had great hopes for Bulgaria's future. He died in 1991, at the age of almost 90. I remember an old man who liked to sit in a chair facing the sea. He never talked to me about the war, only about how the Black Sea froze so thoroughly in the 1950s that he could walk on the ice.

Bulgaria has been a member of NATO since 2004, and a member of the EU since 2007. Its orientation towards the West has not cooled its ties to Russia, neither emotionally nor economically. After 1989, the monopoly of power of the Bulgarian Communist Party was dissolved, but the power did not change hands from the elite. Bulgaria still has a long way to go in coming to terms with its own past.

DW recommends

East German defector and his captor meet again, 30 years later

Jürgen Cyrulik wanted out of East Germany, but didn't know how. Fleeing through Bulgaria seemed like a possibility, so in 1988, he dared the escape but was captured. 30 years on, he meets the border guard who caught him. (07.11.2019)  

75 years after WWII: A contemporary look at Holocaust remembrance

Ruth Ur, the director of the German section of Yad Vashem, Israel's official Holocaust memorial, tells DW why a fresh perspective on remembrance work is more important than ever — even during the coronavirus crisis. (06.05.2020)  

Coronavirus: Rule of law under attack in southeast Europe

Several states in central and southeastern Europe are using the COVID-19 crisis to undermine the principles and institutions upholding the rule of law. First among them is Hungary. (24.03.2020)  

World War II: 75 years on, a son finds his father

Karl Cramm’s father was one of the more than 1 million German soldiers still considered missing after WWII. The 83-year-old had last seen him when he was just a boy. Then he got some surprising news. (06.05.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bulgaria after the fall of communism: The long process of coming to terms with the past  

Related content

Monument Polen Zweiter Weltkrieg Gefallene

Opinion: When victory does not mean liberation 05.05.2020

Pandemics, technology, migration and climate change, rather than the memories of World War II, will shape the 21st century's political imagination, writes Ivan Krastev.

Kim Jong Un und Wladimir Putin

Putin honors Kim Jong Un with a WWII memorial medal 05.05.2020

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has received a medal from Russia for his efforts at preserving the memory of Soviet soldiers who died in the Asian country. Neither Kim nor Russia's Vladimir Putin attended the event.

Tschechien Abbau Ivan Konev Statue

Russia asks Prague for dismantled statue of Soviet General Konev 10.04.2020

The removal of a monument to Soviet General Ivan Konev in Prague prompted a diplomatic spat between Russia and the Czech Republic. The Russian Defense Ministry has now asked to have the statue sent to Russia.

Advertisement

Film

Hitler als Ehrengast bei Filmvorfuehrung (picture-alliance/akg-images)

How the film industry under the Nazis survived until the very end

On May 8, 75 years ago, the Germans surrendered and WWII was over. Yet, even right until the end of the war, Germans were still going to the movies, enjoying films commissioned by the Nazis.  

Arts

USA Pulitzer Preis Medaille (picture-alliance/dpa/Pulitzer Board)

Sidestepping the coronavirus: The Pulitzer Prizes 2020

"Everything is political," one often hears. Joseph Pulitzer would have probably agreed — and this year's prizes in his name reflected the politicization of American life, while leaving out the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Music

Albrecht Mayer, der 1. Solooboisten der Berliner Philharmoniker (DW/G. Schliess)

DW House Concert with star oboist Albrecht Mayer

The oboist is performing on YouTube in a new DW series, "House Concerts." Albrecht Mayer aims to offer comfort and joy with works by Johann Sebastian Bach, and he explains why he feels like Bach's twin.  

Arts

Ausstellung Welten der Romantik Caspar David Friedrich (bpk)

The epitome of German Romanticism: Caspar David Friedrich

Landscape painter Caspar David Friedrich, who died 180 years ago, is seen as the most important German artist of his generation. His melancholy paintings are icons of art to this day.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  