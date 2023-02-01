  1. Skip to content
Children laughing in a car.
The more the merrier!Image: picture-alliance/JOKER
CultureGermany

Popular German idioms involving children

Dagmar Breitenbach
1 hour ago

What do Germans mean then when they say, "We'll rock that child" or "the child has fallen into the well"?

https://p.dw.com/p/44LT3

Anyone learning a foreign language knows "you should not translate idioms literally," says Rolf-Bernhard Essig in his most recent book about phrases and idioms, "Phoenix aus der Asche" (Phoenix from the Ashes).

Idioms are too peculiar to the respective language to undergo a straight translation, says the German author, literary critic and lecturer.

That is certainly true, too, for popular German idioms involving children — click through the picture gallery above to learn what they really mean.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube, Instagram and at dw.com/MeetTheGermans.

