  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Berlinale
Deutschland Frauenfussball Länderspiel Deutschland gegen Schweden
Image: Eibner-Pressefoto/Memmler/IMAGO IMAGES
SoccerGermany

Popp takes center stage as Germany draw with Sweden

Tom Gennoy Duisburg
16 minutes ago

Germany’s World Cup year began in solid if unspectacular fashion with a 0-0 draw against Sweden in Duisburg. Captain Alexandra Popp made her 125th Germany appearance on familiar turf.

https://p.dw.com/p/4No6J

Alexandra Popp has reached many milestones in Duisburg.

It was in this city that her Bundesliga career began, and here that she won her first titles. The second leg of the 2009 UEFA Cup Final, which FCR Duisburg won 7-1 on aggregate, took place in this very stadium.

As her then coach (a certain Martina Voss-Tecklenburg) recalled, Popp’s performance on that night was somewhat hampered by nerves, brought on by the unfamiliar experience of playing in front of a near sell-out crowd. 

Voss-Tecklenburg told reporters, "She said to me after that game: "Coach, I couldn’t play well, my legs were shaking so much the whole time!""

It was quite a different story on Tuesday night, as Popp displayed the qualities that have earned her the German captaincy, exhausting her every reserve, desperately trying to snatch a victory against a steadfast Sweden side. Ultimately her efforts went unrewarded, and Germany’s perfect start into the World Cup year wasn’t to be.

"In the end, we have to be satisfied with a draw," coach Voss-Tecklenburg told reporters after full-time, her conclusion tinged with disappointment. She blamed nervousness and a lack of intensity for her team’s inability to break down their opponents and achieve the statement victory they’d hoped for. 

Alexandra Popp is awarded player of the year and goal of the year awards for 2022
Alexandra Popp is awarded player of the year and goal of the year awards for 2022Image: Sarah Rauch/Nordphoto/IMAGO

'Not just a friendly'

The current international break has been a feast of first-rate fixtures. At the Arnold Clark Cup in England, the SheBelieves Cup in the USA, and the Cup of Nations in Australia, many of the game’s very best teams have been testing their depth and flexing their strength, spurred on by the competitive edge of a mini-tournament format.  

Germany’s calendar hasn’t been so full, meaning tonight’s meeting with Sweden was their only opportunity to make a statement of intent. For fans, the game might have had the feel of an exhibition match. For Voss-Tecklenburg and her team it was a rare chance to prove their competitiveness against top opposition. 

“We don’t just want to make a statement to others, we want to make a statement for ourselves,” the coach said ahead of Tuesday’s game. “It’s not just a friendly, it’s a test.” 

In the first half in particular, Germany were missing the sense of urgency one might expect from a team playing under test conditions. Forward moves broke down due to imprecision, while a sense of disorientation dogged play in midfield. Defenders found themselves frequently under pressure - though the back line held when it had to. 

Popp's Germany were held to a draw by a resolute Sweden side.
Popp's Germany were held to a draw by a resolute Sweden side. Image: Sarah Rauch/Nordphoto/IMAGO IMAGES

Cause to feel confident 

It bears remembering of course that Euro semifinalists Sweden are no slouches, and Germany were ultimately able to hold them in check. Furthermore, there was still plenty on display that gives Voss-Tecklenburg cause to feel confident. On several occasions, Klara Bühl’s flashes of individual skill left Sweden players in dizzy disarray.

Keeper Merle Frohms was self-assured and competent whenever she was called upon. And above all, there was the undying energy and determination of Popp — familiar aspects of the captain’s game, but none the less impressive for it. 

"Popp was a mentality monster once again tonight," Voss-Tecklenburg said in response to a question from DW after the game. "She tried to take care of things, coached her teammates, and led from the front."

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg met with Germany chancellor Olaf Scholz before the game is Duisburg.
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg met with Germany chancellor Olaf Scholz before the game is Duisburg.Image: Poolfoto-SVEN SIMON-Thomas Boecker/IMAGO IMAGES

Titan of the German game 

Thirteen years after the crowd at the UEFA Cup Final had her knees trembling with nerves, Popp has developed into a titan of the German game, perfectly able to handle the pressure of a big crowd. Tonight’s match was watched by more than 20,000 spectators, including Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz.  

It was also Popp’s 125th appearance for Germany, and she was presented ahead of kick-off with two personal awards, for Player and Goal of the Year in 2022. She might not have crowned the occasion with a victory, but it was at least fitting that these achievements should be celebrated on the family patch, in front of many local loved ones — here at her footballing home. 

Tom Gennoy Reporter@TG94__
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Wolfsburg women celebrating their Bundesliga title last year

Bundesliga aiming to build on Germany's Euro 2022 success

Bundesliga aiming to build on Germany's Euro 2022 success

The Frauen Bundesliga makes its anticipated return this weekend. Is this the season women's domestic football in Germany both develops and delivers for players and spectators?
SportsSeptember 15, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President Joe Biden holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw

Joe Biden in Poland says Ukraine 'stands free'

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (left) and her Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama

Why is Germany closely following Nigeria's election?

Why is Germany closely following Nigeria's election?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

President Joe Biden meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in New York

How is the Philippines balancing ties with China and the US?

How is the Philippines balancing ties with China and the US?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A "Employees wanted" board at a restaurant

Is Germany's skilled-labor shortage a myth?

Is Germany's skilled-labor shortage a myth?

Business11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU fast-tracked COVID shots. Can it do bullets for Ukraine?

Politics20 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian man cries as he sits on the rubble of a collapsed building in the rebel-held town of Jindayris.

Did EU, US sanctions stop earthquake aid in Syria?

Did EU, US sanctions stop earthquake aid in Syria?

Politics21 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Groups of migrants cross Rio Grande in the US border with Mexico

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

Migration53 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

A black and white photo of Pablo Neruda, smiling, showing his top front teeth, in 1965

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

ScienceFebruary 20, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage