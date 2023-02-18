  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Munich Security Conference
DFB Fussball Frauen Nationalmannschaft, Trainingslager Marbella
Image: Michael Memmler/Eibner Pressefoto/dpa/picture alliance
SoccerGermany

Germany’s women looking to World Cup with optimism

Steffen Focke
1 hour ago

With only a year between the Women's European Championship and the forthcoming World Cup, Germany have another shot at silverware. Having gone so close in England last year, there’s optimism ahead of the big one.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NhA9

The disappointment of the Euro 2022 final defeat by England has long since given way to optimism. "We have very good conditions here in Marbella to get even better. To improve on the small details in order to win titles," says captain Alexandra Popp.

It is an expression of confidence and building hype around the team. The German forward is currently preparing for the upcoming matches with the national team in the first training retreat of the year, in the winter warmth of the south of Spain.

Growing interest

The buzz can also be measured in numbers. More than 17,000 tickets have been sold for the international friendly in Duisburg against Sweden on February 21. A sell-out would be a quantum leap in German women's soccer. After years of debates about too early kick-off times and a lack of TV presence, a new development is emerging.

Alexandra Popp has long felt the effects: "It's actually a little crazy. Two years ago, I could still walk around in big cities with peace of mind. Today, I can't do that anymore. But I see it very positively, as recognition and appreciation that people have seen us." The national team wants to build on this hype in Germany and let it grow even further at the next major event: the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July this year.

Alexandra Popp at the DFB Frauen training camp in Marbella.
Alexandra Popp has scored 61 goals in 124 appearances for Germany.Image: Michael Memmler/Eibner Pressefoto/dpa/picture alliance

Tight schedule

The Women's Champions League has been expanded and the density of dates in the calendar has increased. But no one on the German team is complaining about that. Instead, the upcoming tasks are more of an incentive for those involved to continue growing the importance of women's soccer. The spectators also perceived the team as a real team at the European Championship. "We want to continue to build on this flow and hype. And now we want to do better next time," says Popp.

Goalkeeper Merle Frohms agrees. "We were in the European Championship final and were already close to the title. Each of us were disappointed that it wasn't enough. All the more motivated we are now to go home with the title at the end of the tournament." Accordingly, the players have no doubts about their own performance. 

Domestic game developing

According to the DFB (German soccer federation), the number of active women in the game has increased by 25% since 2021. The association is now hoping that there will be further positive effects after the Women's World Cup. The DFB wants to host the next World Cup in 2027 together with Belgium and the Netherlands. 

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg hopes to go one better at the World Cup after losing the final of Euro 2022.Image: Michael Memmler/Eibner Pressefoto/dpa/picture alliance

In the women's Bundesliga, however, strides still need to be made. Despite new attendance records, such as the season-opening match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich attracting 23,200 spectators, attendance in the league is rather moderate. On the first nine match days, the number of spectators increased to a total of 173,438 (up 17% on the same period last season) due to the top matches. But for games such as Eintracht Frankfurt against Werder Bremen, only around 2,000 spectators are in attendance. SV Meppen vs. Hoffenheim attracted just 654 paying visitors.

Compared with the men's Bundesliga (3,392,774 fans), the women lag well behind. The average attendance of 41,886 spectators per game (men's Bundesliga) is more than 13 times higher than the women's figure (3,211 per game). Nevertheless, the trend is clearly pointing upward.

The women's national team, at least, has seen a significant increase in popularity. "It's just nice to see this development, that viewers follow women's soccer, that they see it as authentic and honest. That's a very nice compliment," said Frohms.

The DFB's strategy is long-term and is intended to culminate in the fairy tale of the 2027 World Cup on home soil - but the first task is a successful World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

This article was translated from German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Arabian Gulf Cup25 - Group A - Saudi Arabia v Oman

World Cup hosts criticize Saudi sponsorship plans

World Cup hosts criticize Saudi sponsorship plans

Women's 2023 World Cup hosts Australia and New Zealand have urged FIFA not to allow Saudi Arabia's tourism authority to sponsor the tournament.
SoccerFebruary 1, 2023
The Canadian women's national team wear purple jerseys ahead of USA match

Canada's women's team fighting the same old battles

Canada's women's team fighting the same old battles

The Canada women's football team capped off a difficult week with a defeat to the United States. The match was overshadowed by a dispute with Canada Soccer that was all too familiar to former player Helen Stoumbos.
SoccerFebruary 17, 2023
Beth Mead leaves the field in tears

Why do female footballers get so many ACL injuries?

Why do female footballers get so many ACL injuries?

Alexia Putellas missed out on the Euros with an ACL injury and the likes of Giulia Gwinn and Beth Mead may miss the World Cup. ACL injuries usually mean a season out of action. Why are they so much more common in women?
SoccerJuly 22, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speak at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 18, 2023 in Munich, Germany.

MSC 2023: Top diplomats discuss future of Ukraine

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Saboro Banyawa, a teacher in the Nigerian town of Numan, speaks to DW

Nigerians sell their votes to make ends meet

Nigerians sell their votes to make ends meet

Politics14 hours ago03:23 min
More from Africa

Asia

A US Air Force B-52H strategic bomber (top), a US Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft (top R) and four South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets are flying over South Korea during a joint air drill

South Korea: Why support for nukes is on the rise

South Korea: Why support for nukes is on the rise

PoliticsFebruary 17, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

empty drug blister packaging

German Health Ministry confronts drug shortage

German Health Ministry confronts drug shortage

Society2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Sean Penn talking to Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a sit-down interview.

Sean Penn's 'Superpower': The 'idiot's guide' to Ukraine

Sean Penn's 'Superpower': The 'idiot's guide' to Ukraine

Film6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Representatives of local non-governmental organizations in Idlib demonstrate near Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing as they hold banners to critize the United Nations.

Earthquake aid to northern Syria: Why did it take so long?

Earthquake aid to northern Syria: Why did it take so long?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

An animated image of a mermaid underwater

Disney faces dark legacy as it turns 100

Disney faces dark legacy as it turns 100

Culture9 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in a lavish clown costume during Carnival in Brazil.

Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine

Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine

TravelFebruary 17, 202310 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage