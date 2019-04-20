Pope Francis set to deliver Easter message of peace

After celebrating Easter Mass with crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square on Sunday morning, Pope Francis is then to give a speech from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at mid-day.

In his annual Easter ‘Urbi et Orbi' (Latin for ‘to the city and to the world') address, Pope Francis is expected to offer a pardon for sins and to reflect on the world's war-ravaged regions while paying tribute to Catholics who practice their faith in the face of persecution.

Read more: Pope calls for peace in Syria and across the Middle East

The ‘Urbi et Orbi' is traditionally delivered at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican at Christmas, Easter and after a new pope is elected.

On Easter, the most important feast day in the Catholic calendar, Christians celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ with several solemn ceremonies over a number of days.

Read more: Pope Francis decries suffering of migrants, children in Good Friday ceremony

On Saturday Pope Francis celebrated an Easter vigil at St. Peter's Basilica where he encouraged people to resist pursuing the "glitter of wealth.”

In the days prior, Pope Francis presided over the Via Crucis procession at the Colosseum in Rome and washed the feet of 12 inmates in a prison near Rome to mirror Jesus Christ's gesture of humility towards his disciples.

mc/jm (AP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.