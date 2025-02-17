Pope Francis in 'complex' health situation

In a brief statement, the Vatican announced that the pope's respiratory infection requires a new course of treatment. The infection has kept him hospitalized longer than a 2023 battle with pneumonia.

The Vatican confirmed on Monday that Pope Francis was facing a "complex clinical situation" and would be remaining in Rome's Gemelli hospital for the time being.

"The results of the tests carried out in recent days and today have demonstrated a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract," the Holy See said in a short statement, adding that the issue required "an appropriate hospital stay."

Francis, 88, has already had to cancel numerous engagements due to his illness, which has kept him in the hospital longer than a bout of pneumonia did in 2023.

Pope 'in good spirits'

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope was "in good spirits" a day after a post on Francis' official X account thanked the faithful for their "affection, prayer and closeness with which you are accompanying me in these days."

On Sunday, his condition was described as "stable" and he spoke with members of the Catholic community in Gaza over the phone, Italian broadcaster Mediaset reported.

The last time a sitting pope died was John Paul II in 2005, who passed away at 84. At the time, the Vatican let it be known that the pontiff was ill, having faced criticism for refusing to acknowledge the pope's struggle with Parkinson's disease for years.

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah